Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has reacted to an online theory questioning whether her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor is “unequal.” Describing the imagined situation as “offensive,” the Alpha actress addressed the ongoing speculation and opened up about her views, offering her perspective on the assumptions surrounding their relationship.

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, often find themselves facing online criticism despite their popularity. From questioning Alia’s remarks about her husband to speculating about their relationship, trolls frequently express their opinions on social media. However, the Love and War actress has finally addressed such claims. Reacting to allegations that she lacks independence and has no say in her marriage to Ranbir, Alia described the imagined situation as offensive. Her response comes amid ongoing discussions about their relationship, highlighting how celebrity marriages often become subjects of unnecessary public scrutiny and speculation.

Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ‘Unequal’ Marriage Theory

In an interview with Time, Alia Bhatt addressed speculation about an unequal marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, responding to public perceptions surrounding their relationship and sharing her perspective on the matter. “I am someone who’s always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who’d suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive.”

The Alpha star further stated: “The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting any effort, and feel heard without saying anything—that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality.”

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Face Online Trolling

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in April 2022 during an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, following years of dating. Although they are among Bollywood’s most adored celebrity couples, their relationship frequently attracts social media scrutiny. From dissecting Alia’s remarks about her husband to analysing their public appearances, trolls constantly find opportunities to question their bond, often sparking discussions and debates among fans and followers across various social media platforms.

When Alia revealed that her husband dislikes her wearing lipstick and asks her to “wipe it off,” the remark sparked widespread backlash. Many criticised RK, calling him a “toxic” partner. He also faced criticism for making a fat joke about his pregnant wife while promoting their film Brahmastra, drawing attention online.

Viral videos from their public appearances have also sparked trolling. When Alia and Ranbir posed with their family at Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary celebration, their body language was compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Many criticised Ranbir for not helping Alia get up or offering her a hand. In another instance, Alia faced online trolling while attempting to pose alongside her husband and mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, during a public appearance.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to share screen space once again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War. The movie also features Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role. The much-anticipated project is scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2027, bringing the trio together on screen.