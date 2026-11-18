Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebrities attended the 2026 Earthshot Prize Ceremony, where they met Prince William. Alia later took to social media to share glimpses of the event, giving fans a sneak peek into the star-studded evening and its memorable moments.

Prince William and Princess Catherine are currently in Mumbai, India, for a three-day visit. The British royals arrived to attend the Earthshot Prize 2026 award ceremony, held on Tuesday evening. The event, which recognises innovative solutions to tackle climate change, witnessed a star-studded gathering of Bollywood celebrities. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and several other stars attended the ceremony. The Prince and Princess of Wales also grabbed attention in elegant Indian outfits as they walked the red carpet. Meanwhile, inside glimpses of the glamorous evening have now surfaced online, offering a closer look at the celebrations.

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor Interact With Prince William

Alia Bhatt took to social media on Wednesday to share pictures from the Earthshot Prize 2026 ceremony. The Alpha actress gave fans a glimpse of the star-studded evening, sharing red-carpet moments, close-up shots and exclusive event pictures. She looked stunning in an extravagant black-and-gold gown adorned with intricate floral sequin embroidery. She completed the ensemble with a matching dupatta and statement earrings, adding a traditional touch. Her bronzed makeup and sleek bun further enhanced her glamorous appearance, making her stand out at the prestigious event.

A picture drawing significant attention shows Alia chatting with Prince William, while Sonam Kapoor is also seen in the frame. Princess Catherine appears in the background as the trio seem engrossed in an interesting conversation. Alia shared the post with the caption: “Where every story has a purpose.”

British Royal Visits Dharma Office

On Wednesday, Prince William experienced Bollywood’s music, dance and hospitality during his visit to filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office in Mumbai. He got a glimpse of the Indian film industry as dancers dressed in traditional outfits performed to popular songs, including Say Shava Shava and Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film’s title track also played in the background of several viral videos.

The British heir reportedly spent 45 minutes at the production house’s Andheri office. KJo, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed him. The group posed together for photographers. Speaking about the visit, Saif Ali Khan shared his thoughts with reporters. “This session was about cultural cooperation and the film industries of the United Kingdom (UK) and India working together. The UK has been a favourite destination for Bollywood for a very long time… It was a light conversation about films, songs, and a little bit about cricket and Tiger Pataudi playing in England and India.”

During his discussion with Prince William, Karan highlighted the expanding global market and growing international demand for Indian films.