By Mira Pawar

We have all heard of podcasts. But OddCast? The name itself makes you pause. What could possibly be odd about a podcast?

For Kunal Agarwal and his son Suved Agarwal, the answer lies in the kind of conversations they choose to have. Conversations that are perhaps unusual, sometimes uncomfortable, but always relevant. Their OddCast Show explores subjects that range from mental health, spirituality and science to politics, culture, relationships and personal growth. It is not about celebrity gossip or easy entertainment. Instead, it attempts to ask questions, challenge assumptions and explore subjects that people often think about but do not necessarily discuss.

But behind this seemingly unconventional podcast is a deeply personal story. Kunal lost his wife, while Suved lost his mother, to a brain aneurysm. Grief brought father and son face to face with questions about life, loss, purpose and healing. Their decision to begin The OddCast Show grew, in part, from that experience. What began as a way of making sense of their own loss evolved into a platform for meaningful conversations—perhaps proving that sometimes, speaking about difficult things can itself become a form of healing.

There is another element that makes OddCast intriguing: the two people behind the microphones belong to different generations.

Kunal, an entrepreneur based in Pune, studied in the United States and earned an MBA from Clark University before joining his family’s logistics business. He has been associated with the development of cold-chain logistics in India, including the transportation of temperature-sensitive products such as vaccines and pharmaceuticals, and is also a TEDx speaker.

Suved, a physics student at Purdue University, brings a distinctly Gen Z perspective to their conversations. His interests range widely—from anxiety, atheism and optimism to football, books and spirituality. Sitting across from his father, he is not afraid to ask questions that a younger generation might ask, while Kunal brings the perspective of experience and a life lived through different times. And that is perhaps the real charm of OddCast.

It is not simply two people talking into microphones. It is two generations talking to—and sometimes challenging—each other. Their conversations can reveal differences in opinion, but there is an underlying respect that keeps the dialogue open rather than confrontational. The result is a format that feels less like an interview and more like being invited into a thoughtful conversation between a father and son.

Their choice of guests reflects this philosophy. Scientists and doctors have shared their expertise; lawyers have discussed the law; spiritual teachers have explored questions of faith and destiny; entrepreneurs, journalists, authors and public intellectuals have brought their own experiences and perspectives. The subjects can be as serious as mental health and public policy or as unconventional as communicating with animals and spiritual experiences. The Father and Son now have a YouTube channel called the Oddcast show, planet earth’s first Father-Son Podcast where they talk about subjects that’s odd but relevant.

Some conversations have particularly caught the attention of listeners. Their episode with economist and writer Sanjeev Sanyal, Are We Ready for 2047?, examines India’s economic future, history, demographics and policy, making it particularly relevant to those interested in where the country is headed.

Their very first episode, featuring Shefali Vaidya, ventured straight into the contentious territory of Indian culture, politics and feminism. It set the tone for a show that was never intended to shy away from subjects that invite discussion.

Then there is Karma Vs Destiny, featuring Nayana Chopade, which explores palmistry, destiny, free will and spirituality. At another end of the spectrum is the fascinating story of Veena Gupta, India’s First Female Bodyguard, whose experiences offer a glimpse into resilience and life in a profession traditionally dominated by men.

One of their more unconventional conversations is with Dhaval Aapte, exploring animal communication and spiritual experiences.

But perhaps the episode that tells us the most about Kunal and Suved is the one titled Why We Started the OddCast Show. Here, there are no experts to hide behind and no intellectual arguments to debate. It is simply a father and son speaking openly about losing a wife and mother, the impact of grief and what eventually prompted them to begin this journey. That episode also offers the key to understanding OddCast.

The show may be called OddCast because it seeks out the unusual and unexpected, but its deeper purpose appears to be quite ordinary—and profoundly human: to create a space where people can talk about things that matter.

At a time when much of digital media is built around quick opinions, sound bites and carefully edited images, Kunal and Suved have chosen the slower route. They listen. They question. They disagree. They explore.

And perhaps that is why a father and son, sitting across a microphone, have found something worth talking about.

Not everything is odd. But almost everything is worth a conversation.