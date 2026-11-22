Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan revisited the shocking knife attack at their Bandra residence on January 16, 2025, during their latest appearance on Koffee With Karan. The couple spoke about the terrifying incident, their family’s reactions and the conspiracy theories that followed. They also shared emotional memories of the difficult night and how their children witnessed the aftermath. The most heart-wrenching moment came when their nine-year-old son, Taimur, asked his father, “Abba, are you going to die?” The question left a lasting emotional impact.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor returned to the Koffee couch together after 16 years. They last appeared together in 2010, during the show’s third season, before their wedding. Recalling the moment he regained consciousness after surgery, Saif also shared his elder son Ibrahim’s reaction. “Ibrahim was very upset, and I don’t normally see him express himself in that way. But he was in tears and feeling very angry and wanting to defend and catch that fellow,” the actor stated.

Saif Ali Khan Breaks Silence on Hospital Visit and Online Conspiracy Theories

During the episode, host Karan Johar also discussed the conspiracy theories surrounding the attack. He pointed out that Saif’s composed appearance after leaving the hospital had sparked several online speculations. Saif acknowledged the rumours, revealing that the strangest allegation claimed his wife, Kareena, had stabbed him.

Saif Ali Khan also clarified why their driver was absent that night and how he reached the hospital. He explained that the driver had gone home to spend time with his family. Saif further revealed that he did not drive himself. Instead, his son Taimur, accompanied by their house help Hari, took him to the hospital for treatment.

Kareena Recalls the Horrifying Moments After Saif Was Attacked

Kareena recalled the terrifying moments after the attack, revealing how she rushed out of her house in nightwear to find an autorickshaw for her bleeding husband, Saif. “Luckily, no one got that video. I am in my T-shirt screaming, ‘Ruko, ruko (Stop, Stop)!’ It was like a movie scene,” she said. Kareena also remembered seeing her husband bleeding in the elevator and telling him, “Saif, don’t do this.”

She also recalled their son witnessing the incident and asking his father a heartbreaking question: “Abba, are you going to die?” The moment left the family deeply shaken. “Abba, are you going to die?” Saif recalled giving Kareena a look that said he needed to be taken to the hospital. The couple also spoke about how their younger son Jeh processed the incident. Kareena said that he had witnessed the attack and later gave Saif his plastic sword, telling him, “Next time that thief comes, use this.”

Saif added that Jeh now thinks of him as a “great protector”. Reflecting on the severity of his injuries, Saif described the weapon used in the attack as “the worst knife in the history of knives”. He explained that a piece of the broken blade had remained lodged in his back, dangerously close to his spine.

“If it had been a slightly good knife, I would be dead,” he said, adding that the injury had affected his spine and caused him to lose some sensation in his leg. Kareena further recalled that doctors had to move Saif’s nerves to remove the knife. The actor was just one millimetre away from suffering paralysis. Saif underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds.