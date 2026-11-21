Bigg Boss 20 continues to generate excitement among viewers, with discussions about contestants’ performances, rivalries and weekly earnings keeping fans engaged. Amid reports and speculation about a possible extension of the show, curiosity has also grown around how much the celebrity and digital creator contestants are reportedly being paid.

Among the names attracting attention are Aamrapali Dubey and popular gaming creator ScoutOP. Fans are eager to know which of the two is receiving a higher remuneration for appearing on the reality show. While established television and film personalities may command different fees from digital creators, contestants’ actual earnings depend on individual contracts, popularity, professional experience and negotiations with the production team.

The alleged extension of Bigg Boss 20 has added another layer of interest to the discussion. If the show continues beyond its originally expected schedule, questions may arise about whether contestants will receive additional payments for their extended stay. However, such arrangements are generally determined by individual agreements, and no assumptions can be made without official confirmation.

Aamrapali Dubey brings her established presence in the entertainment industry, while ScoutOP has a strong following among gaming and digital entertainment audiences. Their participation reflects the show’s continuing effort to bring together personalities from different backgrounds. This mix of television stars, film personalities and internet creators has also encouraged viewers to compare their popularity and reported earnings.

For now, the exact salary figures and any revised payment arrangements remain subject to confirmation. Until the makers or contestants share verified details, figures circulating online should be treated as reports rather than official information. Meanwhile, fans will be watching closely to see whether Bigg Boss 20 gets an extension and how the contestants respond to the possibility of a longer stay inside the house.