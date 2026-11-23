Rashmika Mandanna recently spoke about how she deals with online trolling and criticism related to her work. The actress said she accepts negative comments about herself but cannot tolerate anyone targeting her family, who have no connection with the film industry.

Following her appearance on the ninth season of Koffee With Karan, Rashmika revealed in an interview that she immediately switches to ‘full warrior mode’ whenever her loved ones face criticism. Earlier this year, her mother attracted national attention after an alleged private audio recording discussing Rashmika’s previous relationship with actor Rakshit Shetty was leaked and widely circulated online.

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Trolls Targeting Her Family

During an interview with Prema, Rashmika called criticism an “occupational hazard” and shared that she had gradually learned to deal with negative remarks about her work. “I am capable of taking hits on me. People are stating their opinion; it is freedom of speech, and people are using it for various kinds of things. There are certain factors, like my family. If someone speaks about my family, I don’t like it, and I will go into full warrior mode.”

She also revealed, “My family didn’t choose to be in this profession. They’re not public figures. When you make someone who is not a public figure or take their name or personality and try to tarnish it, they don’t deserve it. They haven’t done anything. I don’t think anyone has the right to speak about them. We are public figures and will be immune to these things. We train ourselves to be immune to these things. That is crossing the line.”

Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Her Love for Vijay Deverakonda

Following the Koffee With Karan 9 episode featuring her husband Vijay Deverakonda, their relationship faced questions and was labelled ‘toxic’. In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her love for the actor and spoke warmly about their relationship. “Generally I get asked these questions where they say one quality in Vijay you don’t like… the problem is there are so many things I love in that man… One thing is, is that sense of deep love. So many times he does not have to say it. I see it. For me, he sees it, and I see it. It is not superficial; there is one different level of love that I absolutely love.”

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Koffee With Karan 9 Controversy

A controversy began after Vijay revealed that Rashmika had proposed to him 100 times before he finally agreed to marry her. In an official statement, the Chhaava actress clarified that she was clear about her expectations from a partner. She also said Vijay had every right to take time, consider practical matters and feel confident before making a lifelong commitment.

Rashmika penned, “For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That’s the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together. And I think we did that beautifully so far. Find someone you would go to any lengths for, someone who would do the same for you.” She also admitted that she is obsessed with her man and asked, “When did that become a bad thing? If I’m not IN LOVE with the man I’m marrying, then why in the world would I marry him?”

Rashmika wrote, “He’s going to be my companion for life. My friend through the ordinary days and the extraordinary ones. The father of my children. The man I grow old with. Find a man who loves you so beautifully that even after you’re married, you’d still want to tell him, “Let’s get married.” I would do it a thousand times-100 is nothing. It’s really that simple.” Rashmika noted that Vijay was with her throughout her lowest phase and took care of her when she was unwell.

Rashmika and Vijay got married in Rajasthan in February this year, celebrating their wedding with traditional Telugu and Kodava ceremonies.