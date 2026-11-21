Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their baby boy, Dev Nidimoru, on November 19, 2026. Samantha shared the joyful news on Instagram through a heartfelt post, describing the arrival as the happiest moment of their lives and celebrating this special new chapter together as parents.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed a baby boy, beginning a new chapter in their lives. Samantha shared the happy news on November 20 through an Instagram post, revealing that their son was born on November 19, 2026. The couple has named their little one Dev Nidimoru. Announcing the arrival, the actor expressed her joy and happiness as they embraced parenthood. The news soon drew congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. The couple, who have largely kept their personal lives private, are now celebrating this special milestone together as they begin their journey as parents.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Welcomes A Baby Boy

Samantha announced the arrival of her baby on Instagram on Friday. The actor revealed her son’s name, Dev Nidimoru, through an emotional message welcoming the newest member of their family. Alongside a photograph showing her holding the newborn’s tiny hands, Samantha shared a heartfelt caption to mark the special occasion. Fans and followers also sent warm wishes to the family. “Our beautiful baby boy. DEV NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Actor Varun Dhawan was among the first to react to the post, extending his heartfelt wishes to the family. Fans who had been following the actor’s journey over the past few months quickly joined in, turning the announcement into a moment of celebration across social media.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru start a new innings

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru embark on a new chapter of parenthood with the arrival of their son. The couple were preparing to welcome their first child and had been involved in family celebrations and traditional ceremonies in the months leading up to the birth.

The actor had recently celebrated a traditional baby shower with family members, who gathered to bless Samantha and her unborn child. Pictures and videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media, capturing the family’s excitement as they eagerly awaited the baby’s arrival. Samantha had also been sharing occasional glimpses of her pregnancy journey with fans. These moments made the announcement of Dev’s arrival even more special for her many followers, friends and loved ones alike.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru’s Relationship Timeline

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in December 2025 at the Linga Bhairavi temple, located within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Instead of hosting a grand celebration, the couple chose an intimate, low-key wedding. Their private ceremony was reportedly conducted in accordance with traditional rituals, keeping the occasion personal and away from the media spotlight.

Raj Nidimoru, one half of filmmaking duo Raj and DK, has directed and produced projects like The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny, both featuring Samantha. Meanwhile, Samantha remains a prominent name in Telugu and Tamil cinema, with an extensive career spanning films, television and streaming projects across various genres.