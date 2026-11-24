Ranbir Kapoor’s bond with his daughter Raha Kapoor often attracts attention, and a recent anecdote involving the little one has sparked curiosity among fans. According to reports, Ranbir once questioned his mother, Neetu Kapoor, after Raha complained that her grandmother had hit her.



The reported incident highlights Ranbir’s protective side as a father. Raha, who shares a close bond with her grandparents, allegedly approached her parents with a complaint about Neetu. Hearing his daughter’s version of events, Ranbir reportedly confronted his mother and asked her about the situation. The exchange is said to have been light-hearted, although it also reflected how seriously he takes his daughter’s feelings.



Neetu Kapoor has often spoken warmly about her family and her experience of being a grandmother. Like many grandparents, she shares a special relationship with Raha, and family interactions frequently become a talking point among fans. The alleged exchange between the mother and son has drawn attention because it offers a glimpse into their family dynamics beyond their public appearances.



Ranbir and Alia Bhatt have generally kept Raha away from excessive media attention, choosing to protect their daughter’s privacy while occasionally sharing glimpses of family life. Their parenting approach has often generated interest, particularly as both actors balance demanding professional commitments with their responsibilities at home.



While the anecdote has amused fans and sparked conversations online, the exact context of the reported exchange remains important. A child’s complaint and a parent’s reaction can sometimes be part of an ordinary family moment rather than a serious dispute. Nevertheless, the story has highlighted Ranbir’s affectionate and protective relationship with Raha, as well as the playful dynamics often seen in close-knit families.

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