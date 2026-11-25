Director Laxman Utekar recently applauded Shraddha Kapoor for her commitment to Eetha. Speaking at an event, the filmmaker revealed that the actress continued rehearsing with four kilograms of ghungroos despite having swollen feet. He also shared why he believed no other actress could have portrayed the legendary dancer on screen. Eetha, featuring Shraddha Kapoor as legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, is gearing up for its theatrical release.

The much-awaited film has generated considerable excitement among audiences, while its recently released musical trailer has received an encouraging response. Many fans believe this could be Shraddha’s finest performance to date. Amid the growing anticipation, director Laxman Utekar praised the actress, stating that no other performer could have portrayed the iconic character. He also appreciated her commitment to the film, revealing that she continued rehearsing despite experiencing physical discomfort during the preparations.

No One Shraddha Kapoor Could’ve Played Eetha: Laxman Utekar

During a promotional event for Eetha, filmmaker Laxman Utekar addressed the audience in Marathi, saying, “No one other than Shraddha could have played Eetha. There is nobody else in the industry who could have done justice to the role. The kind of purity Shraddha brings to the character is unmatched.”

Furthermore he added: “Shraddha rehearsed for each song for 25 days with 4 kg ghungroo on each leg for eight hours. Her feet used to get swollen. She immersed herself in the world of Tamasha and Lavani to understand its depth and learn the art form. The first day of the song shoot went well. But on the second day, Shraddha had a muscle tear, and we had to halt the shoot.”

He explained that Shraddha had to convey emotions not only through her footwork but also through her eyes and facial expressions. He further praised the actress for her dedication and the tremendous effort she invested in the film, emphasising that no other actress could have done justice to the character.

Laxman explained that Shraddha had to convey emotions through her footwork, eyes and facial expressions. He praised her tremendous efforts and dedication, saying that no other actress could have done justice to the character. The filmmaker is widely recognised for directing popular Bollywood films such as Mimi, Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He has also directed Marathi films, including Tapaal and Lalbaugchi Rani, during his career as a filmmaker.

About Eetha Movie

Eetha, a biographical drama based on the life of legendary artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The film’s ensemble cast also includes Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, Ulka Gupta and several others.

In the trailer, Shraddha Kapoor is seen performing on stage in traditional Nauvari sarees. Her expressive face, graceful dance moves and impressive screen presence have grabbed the attention of viewers. Several social media users have also appreciated her dialogue delivery. Given her Maharashtrian roots, the Stree 2 actress appears to have developed a strong connection with the character of the renowned Tamasha artist. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness her portrayal of the legendary dancer’s remarkable journey on the big screen.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, where it will face competition from Salman Khan’s upcoming Maatrubhumi.