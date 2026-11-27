Indian actress Sai Pallavi portrays Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which also features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Ravie Dubey. Since its theatrical release earlier this month, the film has received mixed reactions from audiences. While many viewers have appreciated its grand scale and impressive visuals, others have questioned the portrayal of Sita as a warrior.

Scenes showing her fighting asuras and practising swordplay have sparked debate, as they differ from her representation in previous adaptations of the epic. Amid the ongoing discussion, renowned author Amish Tripathi, widely known for his mythological fiction novels, has come forward to defend the film’s interpretation of Sita.

Amish Tripathi Backs Sai Pallavi’s Portrayal of Sita

In Ramayana, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita as a woman skilled in both weaponry and scriptures. Her character reflects strength, wisdom, and courage. In one sequence, she is seen teaching young girls the art of sword fighting, while another scene features her wielding a dagger to protect herself against asura soldiers, highlighting her fearless nature and ability to defend herself independently.

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In an interview with Screen, Amish explained that the Ramayana has several versions, including three attributed to Valmiki. He revealed that one of these versions presents Sita in a different light, portraying her as a powerful warrior. According to Amish, this particular rendition describes Sita as the one who defeated and killed Ravana herself, highlighting her strength and courage.

“Because we are not taught the Ramayana and the Mahabharata through our education system, we are not aware of all the versions. There is a version called the Adbhuta Ramayana, credited to Valmiki. He wrote three versions: the Valmiki Ramayana, the Adbhuta Ramayana, and the Ananda Ramayana. In Adbhuta Ramayana, the elder, more powerful Ravana was killed by Sita. She was a warrior in that version. It’s not a new version. It’s an ancient version credited to Valmiki.”

Amish Tripathi’s Reimagining of Sita as a Warrior

Amish gained widespread recognition with his Meluha series, in which he reimagined the story of Lord Shiva through historical fiction. He later explored the Ramayana in his second series of novels. The second instalment, titled Sita: Warrior of Mithila, presented Sita as a courageous warrior with a strong individual identity.

Amish explained that understanding of epics evolves over time, making discussions about works such as the Ramayana and the Odyssey challenging, as most people are familiar with only one version. “There was a time when it was believed Homer’s Odyssey was a pure fantasy. This was a time when the church in Europe was clamping down on any such stories. But then in 19th-century Europe, Troy was discovered. Yes, the core elements of the Trojan War did happen, although there may have been some magic realism added to it,” he added.

About Ramayana Movie

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana marks the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Backed by producers Namit Malhotra and Yash, it is the most expensive Indian film ever made. The mythological drama has performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning ₹992 crore net in India and surpassing ₹1,775 crore worldwide. The second instalment is slated for release in 2028.