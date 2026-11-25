Bollywood actress Mouni Roy recently visited Patna during Chhath Puja and offered fans a glimpse of the city’s festive atmosphere through an Instagram video. The actress explored the Patna Museum, lively local markets, and the Ganga ghats. She described her visit as a spiritual experience, highlighting the city’s rich culture and traditions.

Actress Mouni Roy recently visited Patna and shared glimpses of the city’s vibrant Chhath Puja celebrations. On November 24, the television star posted a reel on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her memorable trip. The video showcased the famous Patna Museum, lively markets, bustling streets, and beautifully decorated Ganga ghats during the festivities. Mouni was also seen participating in Chhath Puja, experiencing the religious customs and cultural traditions associated with the festival. Through her video, the actress captured the festive spirit, devotion, and rich cultural heritage of the city.

Mouni Roy Offers a Glimpse of Her Chhath Puja Celebrations in Patna

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Mouni Roy beautifully captured the essence of Patna, showcasing its cultural landmarks, bustling streets, festive decorations and vibrant celebrations. Her video offered a glimpse into the spirit of Chhath Puja, one of Bihar’s most significant festivals. The actress also shared moments of her participation in traditional rituals, highlighting the religious significance, devotion and cultural richness associated with the festival while capturing the joyful atmosphere that filled the city during the celebrations. “In Patna, Chhath is not just a festival, it is a puja, an emotion, a feeling. I think it is very spiritual and very pious,” Mouni said about her experience in the clip.

Mouni Roy Shares Why Her Patna Visit Was Special

Mouni accompanied the reel with a heartfelt caption, expressing her deep affection for the city and describing her memorable experience of witnessing the beautiful celebrations of Chhath Puja in person. “Patna, you were truly special! From exploring the city’s beautiful streets to witnessing the devotion, traditions, and vibrant spirit of Chhath Puja, every moment felt like an experience worth remembering. We loved every bit of being here and taking in the soul of this beautiful city. Leaving with a heart full of memories. Patna, we’ll see you again! #patna #bihar” she stated.

Chhath Puja on the Big Screen

This year, Bollywood films have increasingly showcased Chhath Puja, bringing the traditional festival greater recognition in mainstream cinema. One notable example is Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film featured a Chhath Puja sequence that resonated deeply with audiences, particularly in Bihar.

It beautifully captured festive celebrations, traditional rituals and a song by the late folk singer Sharda Sinha. Viewers appreciated the sequence for its emotional depth, authenticity and cultural significance. The growing representation of Chhath Puja in Bollywood reflects a broader acceptance of regional traditions, festivals and cultural identities, highlighting the richness of India’s diverse heritage and its increasingly prominent place in contemporary Hindi cinema and popular storytelling.