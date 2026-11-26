Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi recently grabbed attention after reportedly meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with the development generating considerable buzz among fans. The meeting has become a talking point, particularly amid claims that their much-anticipated film Ramayana has achieved a major box-office milestone.



The reported meeting has sparked curiosity about the purpose of the interaction and the conversations that took place. Pictures or updates from such high-profile meetings often attract attention, especially when prominent film personalities come together with senior political leaders. However, the specific details of their discussion have not been independently established.



Meanwhile, Ramayana has been making headlines following claims that it has become India’s fourth highest-grossing film. If confirmed, the achievement would represent a significant milestone for the project and its cast. The film has already generated enormous anticipation because of its grand scale, mythological subject and impressive ensemble of actors.



Ranbir Kapoor’s association with the project has been one of its biggest talking points, while Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Goddess Sita has also attracted widespread interest. Audiences are particularly eager to see how the filmmakers bring the epic story to the big screen through their performances, storytelling and visual presentation.

The reported meeting and box-office claims have further fuelled conversations around the film. However, the ranking and earnings should be checked against verified box-office figures, while details of the meeting await official clarification. With expectations continuing to rise, Ramayana remains one of the most closely watched projects in Indian cinema.

#RanbirKapoor, #SaiPallavi, #AmitShah, #Ramayana, #RamayanaMovie, #BollywoodNews