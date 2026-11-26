Amid the growing excitement surrounding his upcoming film Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor recently visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek blessings. The actor was accompanied by the film’s producer, Namit Malhotra. The duo visited the revered shrine as anticipation among fans continues to build ahead of the much-awaited mythological film.

Ramayana actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning before leaving for Delhi. Dressed in a sky-blue kurta, the actor looked stylish and elegant. Upon reaching the national capital, Ranbir visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings. He was accompanied by producer Namit Malhotra during his visit to the sacred shrine. The two offered prayers and also interacted with members of the gurudwara’s management committee. Several pictures and videos capturing their visit have since surfaced on social media. Their visit took place a day after the auspicious festival of Gurpurab, which is also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Ranbir Kapoor Offers Prayers at Delhi Gurdwara With Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra

Ranbir Kapoor visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on Wednesday, accompanied by Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra. Several pictures circulating on social media showed the actor receiving a warm welcome from the gurdwara’s committee members. A video also captured him being greeted with flowers at the Guru’s Darbar. During his visit, Ranbir sought blessings and offered prayers at the shrine’s sacred pool.

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Ramayana Controversy

Ramayana, starring Yash and Sai Pallavi, was released in theatres on Diwali and received positive responses from audiences across the world. However, the film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has sparked controversy over certain scenes that allegedly distort the original narrative written by Maharshi Valmiki. Responding to the criticism, the filmmakers clarified that their adaptation draws inspiration from various versions of the Hindu epic. Despite their explanation, the film continues to face criticism and remains a subject of debate among audiences.

Several Hindu organisations have expressed concerns over the film’s content, questioning the filmmakers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Following a protest in Mumbai, a formal complaint was also filed against the makers. The objections have added to the growing controversy surrounding the film and its controversial content.

Ramayana’s Box-Office Performance

Meanwhile, Ramayana is gradually approaching the Rs 1,000 crore milestone at the domestic box office. However, after enjoying a successful theatrical run for 20 days, the film has begun witnessing a slowdown in its collections. Despite the declining momentum, it continues to move towards the remarkable box office milestone.

On Wednesday, the mythological drama registered its lowest single-day collection since its release. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 9.60 crore across 15,700 shows, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 982.55 crore. In international markets, the film collected Rs 6 crore, bringing its total overseas gross earnings to Rs 582 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,755.60 crore.

Meanwhile, the makers recently introduced a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer, which reportedly helped improve the film’s box-office performance. However, with several new films hitting theatres this Friday and major releases scheduled for next week, the mythological drama could witness a further decline in its daily earnings in the coming days.