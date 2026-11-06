Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable BTS Photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha From the Ramayana Sets: ‘So Proud of You…’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently shared adorable pictures of her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha, from the sets of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. After three years of making, the much-awaited film has finally arrived in theatres, with anticipation building steadily ahead of its release on 05 November 2026. After its release in theatres, Alia Bhatt offered a glimpse into some behind-the-scenes moments, capturing a heartwarming father-daughter moment. Ranbir, who appeared to be shooting a fight sequence, took a break from filming to spend quality time with little Raha. The pictures beautifully captured his adorable side as a doting father.

Ranbir Kapoor Takes a Break From Ramayana Shoot to Spend Time With Raha

Amid the film’s buzz, Alia offered a glimpse of some heartwarming behind-the-scenes moments, capturing a special father-daughter bond. Ranbir, who appeared to be shooting a fight sequence, took a break from filming to spend some quality time with little Raha. The pictures offered a glimpse of his affectionate side as a doting father, giving fans a sweet moment to cherish.

Alia Bhatt Praises Ranbir Kapoor’s Dedication to Ramayana

Sharing the pictures, Alia penned a heartfelt note praising Ranbir’s dedication to the film. She wrote, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her, so proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has reportedly been made on a massive budget of ₹4,000 crore for both installments. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Raavan. It has received positive reviews, with *Hindustan Times* also sharing its assessment of the film.

The publication praised the film’s visual effects and attention to detail, stating: “All that money shows on screen. This is not an average VFX driven film; care has actually been put into how it all looks. Ramayana Part 1 can truly stand up to any Hollywood film in this aspect. What is also praiseworthy is how care has been taken to cover the basics properly: from how Raavan took over Kuber’s Lanka, his Shiv bhakti, that moment of horror when Kaikayi realises her folly in sending Ram for van-vaas… all this sucks you into the film. The makers have not messed with how Indians remember the story.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Project

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to reunite on the big screen with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War. Also starring Vicky Kaushal, the romantic war drama will mark the couple’s second on-screen collaboration after Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022). The film has reportedly completed shooting and is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027. The project has already generated considerable excitement among fans, who are eager to see Alia and Ranbir share screen space once again.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Love Story: From Co-Stars to Life Partners

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story began long before they became one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. Alia admired Ranbir as an actor from a young age, and their paths eventually crossed professionally. The two reportedly grew closer while working together on Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. After keeping their relationship relatively private, the couple eventually made their romance public and became one of the most talked-about pairs in the film industry. On April 14, 2022, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vastu, surrounded by close family members and friends.