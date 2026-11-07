Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi Recalls Being Called ‘Rowdy Baby Akka’ After Working With Dhanush, Attends OM Audio Launch

Sai Pallavi attended the audio launch event of OM in Chennai following the release of Ramayana. During the event, the actress fondly recalled working with Dhanush on the popular song Rowdy Baby. She also shared her thoughts on reuniting with him. Sai Pallavi is enjoying the positive response to her recently released film, Ramayana: Part 1.

A day after its release, the actress attended the audio launch of OM in Chennai on November 6. Held at Sairam Engineering College, the event saw Sai speak about reuniting with Dhanush after Maari 2 and their popular song Rowdy Baby. She also praised her co-stars Sreeleela and Mammootty. Additionally, the actress shared her experience of working with filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy. Written and directed by him, the action thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on November 20.

Sai Pallavi on reunion with Dhanush

At the OM audio launch, Sai revealed that her association with Dhanush began with Maari 2, where the duo featured together in the popular song Rowdy Baby. “Ippo varaikkum when I see kids, they call me Rowdy Baby Akka. I was hoping that I would share screen space with him again, and this is a totally different space,” she said.

The actress also recalled telling director Rajkumar that she wanted to work in his next film, and he fulfilled her wish. The filmmaker had greater faith in her portrayal of a police officer than she did. Sai also expressed gratitude to everyone involved in executing the film’s challenging stunt sequences. “Rajkumar sir has written the character with lots of layers. He is every actress’s dream director, the way he writes his women characters rocks.”

That’s not all; Sai also had plenty of appreciation for her OM co-star, Mammootty. “Mammootty sir is above 70 but I’ve not seen such an energetic actor on the sets. He’s like a child, he used to make some adorable expressions even before they called action.”

Sai Pallavi’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sai was recently seen in Ramayana: Part 1, where she portrays Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture. She shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Indira Krishna, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Sheeba Chadha.

Regarding her upcoming project, OM also stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the action thriller was initially scheduled for October 16 but will now release in theatres on November 20. Are you excited to watch OM? Tweet @TimesNow and share your thoughts on X.