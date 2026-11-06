Yeh Sheher Nahin Mehfil Hai: Theatrical Dance Performance at The LaLiT New Delhi Told the Capital’s Story through Yamuna

The LaLiT New Delhi hosted Sopaan’s dance-theatre production on 5 November

New Delhi, November 2026: Delhi has been a capital many times over. On 5 November, a Kathak performance told that story from the point of view of the river that has run alongside it throughout.

Yeh Sheher Nahin Mehfil Hai, a dance-theatrical presentation by Sopaan, was staged at the Crystal Ballroom, The LaLiT New Delhi. The title translates roughly as “this is not a city, it is a gathering,” and it sets the tone for the production. Through the eyes of the Yamuna, the performance moved from Indraprastha to present-day New Delhi, passing through the empires and cultures that left their mark on the city.

“Delhi has been home to so many empires, and so many stories, and the Yamuna has been there through all of them. When Sopaan came to us with the idea of telling the city’s history through the river’s eyes, it felt like the right story for The LaLiT New Delhi to host. Kathak has always been about telling stories with grace and emotion, and Shivani Varma brings that to this performance beautifully. We hope guests leave the evening feeling a little closer to the city they live in or are visiting,” says Dr. Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and Managing Director, The LaLiT New Delhi.

The piece was performed in Kathak by renowned exponent Shivani Varma. Kathak’s tradition of narrative and expression suited a story told across centuries, and the production used it to present Delhi as a city defined by its enduring spirit. The evening was designed as a complete experience. Guests were invited to Hi-Chai, followed by the performance.

“At Sopaan, we believe that culture has the unique power to build bridges, foster understanding, and bring people closer across geographies and communities. Our vision is to champion Indian culture, its rich living traditions and heritage destinations through meaningful cultural diplomacy, dialogue and thoughtful showcasing, ensuring that they find their rightful place in the global cultural narrative. This special evening, celebrating the enduring spirit of Delhi through the eyes of the Yamuna, is a tribute to the city’s timeless soul, its layered history and its extraordinary cultural continuum. We are deeply grateful to Ms. Jyotsna Suri for her invaluable support in bringing this vision to life. We hope this evening will inspire fresh conversations and a deeper appreciation of Delhi’s remarkable cultural legacy,” says Ambassador Monika Kapil Mohta, Director, Sopaan

The production arrived as Delhi’s cultural calendar filled up for the season and offered audiences a performance rooted in the city’s own history.

Event details

Event: Yeh Sheher Nahin Mehfil Hai

Produced by: Sopaan

Artist: Shivani Varma (Kathak)

Date: Thursday, 5 November 2026

Venue: Crystal Ballroom, The LaLiT New Delhi