Diljit Dosanjh Gets Candid About His Humble Roots, Says He Sang at Birthday Parties for Rs 5,000 – Deets Inside!

Before rising to global fame, Diljit Dosanjh endured intense financial struggles and took every opportunity that came his way. Looking back on those difficult days, the singer-actor shared that he performed wherever he was invited, including birthday parties, for a modest fee of just Rs 5,000. Those humble beginnings, he said, shaped his journey and determination to succeed in the entertainment industry. Today, Diljit Dosanjh is a global sensation whose popularity extends far beyond India. However, before creating history with sold-out international concerts, the Punjabi star performed at birthday parties and weddings for just Rs 5,000. Coming from a humble background, Diljit recently opened up about the financial hardships he faced while growing up.

The actor shared that his family struggled because of their below-average economic condition, making life difficult in his early years. Despite the challenges, he never gave up on his dream of becoming a singer. Performing day and night tirelessly, Diljit gradually transformed his passion into a profession and eventually became an international music icon.

Diljit Dosanjh Reflects on His Difficult Financial Journey

Diljit shared on a podcast that his financially difficult childhood inspired him to work tirelessly and strive hard for success in everything he pursued thereafter. “I came from a poor family. It was like a below-average family. If you got sick, you wouldn’t have money to go to the doctor, so don’t get sick because you don’t have money,” he said.

After the release of his debut album Ishq Da Uda Ada in the early 2000s, the Main Vaapas Aaunga star revealed that many people contacted his music company to book him for birthday performances. He accepted every offer, irrespective of the payment, and performed tirelessly day and night, believing that doing so was the right step for his growing career. Diljit Dosanjh said live performances quickly became his biggest source of income and proved financially rewarding. He revealed that he later stopped performing at weddings after several senior Punjabi artists objected to the number of shows he was doing.

Inspired by his idol Michael Jackson, Diljit wanted to show that Punjabi music could conquer the global concert stage. Despite facing doubts and criticism, he chose to concentrate on concerts rather than wedding gigs. His determination paid off, transforming him into an international sensation, and the rest is now indeed history.

On Diljit Dosanjh’s Work Front

Diljit was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, with the film marking another notable collaboration for the actor in recent times. The Partition drama marked his second collaboration with the celebrated filmmaker after the Netflix hit Amar Singh Chamkila. Though it opened slowly at the box office, the film witnessed a rare turnaround after its second weekend.

Backed by glowing word-of-mouth, it steadily gained momentum and earned immense audience love, leading to a significant surge in collections and an impressive theatrical run. Currently, Diljit Dosanjh is preparing for his upcoming Aura World Tour, scheduled to kick off next month across multiple cities worldwide.