Shah Rukh Khan’s Dream Takes Shape: SRK Unveils Stunning Cricket Stadium in Los Angeles Ahead of LA28

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has achieved another milestone beyond cinema. The actor and co-owner of the Knight Riders Group (KRG) officially unveiled the LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground at Fairplex in Pomona, California, marking a significant moment for cricket’s expansion in the United States ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

A Dream Years in the Making

Sharing the moment on social media, Shah Rukh described the stadium as the realization of a long-cherished dream.

What started as a dream… turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever. Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through… pic.twitter.com/5WEBSEHyOh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 1, 2026

“What started as a dream… turns into reality today,” he wrote, welcoming fans to the new venue. Calling it a place built not just for sport but also for entertainment, families and unforgettable memories, SRK thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah, the International Cricket Council, and everyone who helped make the project possible.

A Landmark for Cricket in America

The newly inaugurated stadium will serve as the home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC). It will host its first competitive match immediately after opening. The venue will also play a key role as cricket prepares to return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028. SRK Celebrates the Global Growth of Cricket

In his message, Shah Rukh Khan dedicated the stadium to cricket lovers around the world and the Knight Riders family.

“This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of LA Knight Riders,” he said.