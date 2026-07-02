Shah Rukh Khan’s Dream Takes Shape: SRK Unveils Stunning Cricket Stadium in Los Angeles Ahead of LA28

Samriti DhatwaliaPosted oninBollywood, Celebrities Special, Celebrity chats, celebrity special, Celebrity Talk, Entertainment, Trending, Trendy Topic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has achieved another milestone beyond cinema. The actor and co-owner of the Knight Riders Group (KRG) officially unveiled the LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground at Fairplex in Pomona, California, marking a significant moment for cricket’s expansion in the United States ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Indian actor Shahrukh Khan during the Opening Ceremony of the DP World International League T20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 13, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Photo by Deepak Malik/ILT20/CREIMAS
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A Dream Years in the Making

Sharing the moment on social media, Shah Rukh described the stadium as the realization of a long-cherished dream.

“What started as a dream… turns into reality today,” he wrote, welcoming fans to the new venue. Calling it a place built not just for sport but also for entertainment, families and unforgettable memories, SRK thanked ICC Chairman Jay Shah, the International Cricket Council, and everyone who helped make the project possible.

A Landmark for Cricket in America

The newly inaugurated stadium will serve as the home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC). It will host its first competitive match immediately after opening. The venue will also play a key role as cricket prepares to return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028.

SRK Celebrates the Global Growth of Cricket

In his message, Shah Rukh Khan dedicated the stadium to cricket lovers around the world and the Knight Riders family.

“This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of LA Knight Riders,” he said.