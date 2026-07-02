Akanksha Chamola Opens Up About Being Bisexual on Lock Upp; Shreya Kalra Makes a Shocking Revelation

Television actress Akanksha Chamola’s stint on Lock Upp Season 2 has turned increasingly emotional and controversial. After revealing that she and her husband Gaurav Khanna are living separately and considering divorce, the actress found herself at the centre of another shocking revelation. During a task on the reality show, her alleged bisexual identity was disclosed, sparking intense discussions among contestants and viewers alike.

Despite the personal disclosures, Akanksha remained composed and addressed the situation with honesty. Her candid confessions and willingness to speak about her struggles have made her one of the most talked-about contestants of the season, generating widespread attention online.

Akanksha Chamola Opens Up About Her Bisexual Identity During Lock Upp Season 2 Task

During a conversation in the house, contestant Shreya Kalra revealed that Akanksha is bisexual. The revelation emerged during a strategy discussion when Shreya shared the information with fellow contestant Sufi Motiwala, offering it as a lifeline that could be used in the game. Later, Shreya said during another conversation: “She [Akasnksha] told me.” The moment has become one of the most talked-about developments on the show, with viewers discussing whether personal revelations should at all become part of gameplay.

Akanksha’s Divorce Revelation Leaves Fans Shocked

Akanksha Chamola shocked viewers on Lock Upp Season 2 after revealing that she and husband Gaurav Khanna are heading for divorce. After making the announcement during the premiere, the actress spoke at length in the latest episode, explaining the reasons and circumstances that ultimately led to their decision to separate. Akanksha told fellow contestants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala that the biggest issue between her and Gaurav was their differing opinions on having children. She admitted she never experienced a maternal instinct, even during marriage, though she had initially remained open to the idea of becoming a parent.

Reflecting on that chapter of her life, she said she now views those experiences with greater clarity and understanding. “Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it and it was never shut down. But gradually I realised that I am not meant for it and he was okay with it. But I guess, in time, that shifted.” Akanksha and Gaurav met during an audition and tied the knot in November 2016 after dating for a while. Over the years, they emerged as one of television’s most adored and popular couples, winning hearts with their chemistry and strong bond.

Personal Confessions Turn Into A Part Of The Competition

Lock Upp has always given contestants a platform to speak openly about their personal lives, and many emotional secrets have come out on the show. Akanksha’s revelations about her divorce and her bisexual identity have now made her one of the most talked-about contestants this season. Her honest confessions have sparked conversations and drawn significant attention from viewers everywhere.