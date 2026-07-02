Chinmayi Sripaada Hits Back After Troll Calls Her a ‘Misandrist’: ‘They Spread Lies About Women They Hate’

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has strongly responded to an online troll who labelled her a “misandrist”, saying the accusation ignores her long-standing advocacy for survivors of sexual abuse, including men and boys. The playback singer, who has consistently spoken out against sexual violence and workplace harassment, said the term is frequently used to silence women who challenge misogyny and abuse.

The latest exchange unfolded on X after a social media user shared a post defending Chinmayi against criticism. The post contrasted the advice Chinmayi often gives women about avoiding abusive relationships with comments made by some men online advocating the restriction of women’s rights after marriage. It argued that it required little effort to understand which of the two reflected genuine hatred.

Instead of ignoring the discussion, Chinmayi reposted the message and addressed the allegation directly. She questioned how she could be described as a misandrist when she has repeatedly spoken about the lack of legal protection available to male victims of sexual abuse. According to the singer, she has consistently highlighted that boys and adult men often struggle to report sexual assault because of inadequate legal safeguards and social stigma.

In her post, Chinmayi wrote that she is among the few public figures who regularly raise concerns about sexual abuse against boys and the absence of sufficient legal mechanisms for adult male survivors in India. She argued that people who call her a “misandrist” deliberately ignore her advocacy because the label serves as an easy way to discredit women who speak about gender-based violence.

She went on to allege that rumours are often weaponised against outspoken women. According to Chinmayi, men who dislike women create false narratives about them, while others continue repeating those claims without examining the facts. She suggested that such behaviour reflects deep-rooted misogyny rather than genuine disagreement.

Chinmayi has been one of the most vocal figures associated with India’s #MeToo movement. In 2018, she publicly accused celebrated Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her during a concert tour in Switzerland in 2005. Her allegations encouraged several other women to come forward with similar accusations against the lyricist. Vairamuthu has consistently denied all allegations made against him.

Since then, Chinmayi has frequently used social media to comment on cases involving sexual assault, workplace harassment and gender discrimination. While much of her activism has focused on women’s rights, she has also repeatedly spoken about the need to recognise male victims of abuse and improve legal protections for them, arguing that conversations about sexual violence should include survivors regardless of gender.

The singer has also faced sustained online trolling for her outspoken views. Over the years, she has responded to criticism targeting both her activism and her personal life. Earlier this year, she defended her husband, filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, after a troll described him as a “puppet”. Chinmayi responded by saying her husband was an independent thinker and criticised those attempting to demean him through personal attacks.