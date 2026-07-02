Randeep Hooda Ditches Luxury Car for Mumbai Metro Amid Monsoon Chaos, Wins the Internet

As Mumbai continues to battle heavy monsoon showers and massive traffic snarls, actor Randeep Hooda proved that even Bollywood stars aren’t immune to the city’s daily commute. The Highway actor opted for the Mumbai Metro, and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

A Practical Choice That Caught Everyone’s Attention

A video of Randeep Hooda travelling by metro after wrapping up a shoot has gone viral across social media. Dressed casually and wearing a face mask, the actor blended into the crowd as he navigated the station and boarded the train like any other commuter.

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Several social media users praised the actor for choosing the faster and more practical option. Many also appreciated how effortlessly he kept a low profile despite being one of Bollywood’s most recognised faces.

Fans Praise the Actor’s Down-to-Earth Persona

The viral clip has sparked admiration online, with many calling Hooda “grounded” and applauding his no-fuss attitude. Hooda’s metro ride resonated with people who face the city’s traffic daily.

What’s Next for Randeep Hooda?

On the professional front, Randeep Hooda has several projects lined up. The actor is known for films like Highway, Sarbjit, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, continues to balance commercial and content-driven cinema, with fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming releases.