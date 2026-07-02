Ram Kapoor Faces Backlash After Kissing Fellow Contestant Varun Yadav on Lock Upp; Viewers Call It ‘Uncomfortable’

Actor Ram Kapoor has landed in fresh controversy after a moment from the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa sparked outrage on social media. The actor was criticised by viewers after he unexpectedly kissed fellow contestant and content creator Varun “Laila” Yadav during a conversation inside the reality show. Many social media users described the act as inappropriate, with several arguing that the incident raised questions about consent regardless of the show’s unscripted format.

The incident took place in the fourth episode of the Netflix reality series, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav were seated in the garden area alongside other contestants, including Sunita Ahuja and Akanksha Chamola, discussing relationships, marriage and personal lives. During the conversation, Ram reflected on getting married and becoming a father in his thirties. Varun then jokingly remarked that Ram had gone on to cheat in his forties, prompting laughter from the contestants present.

Moments later, the atmosphere changed when Ram suddenly held Varun’s face and kissed him on the lips. The unexpected gesture visibly surprised those around them, with several contestants reacting with shock. Clips of the moment quickly spread across social media platforms, where viewers began debating whether the incident should simply be viewed as a joke between contestants or something more serious.

A large section of viewers condemned Ram Kapoor’s actions. Several users argued that the kiss appeared non-consensual and should not be dismissed as harmless entertainment. One widely shared post stated that silence should never be interpreted as consent, adding that no one has the right to kiss another person without clear permission. Others described the incident as “uncomfortable”, “disgusting” and even “assault”, questioning why some contestants were seen laughing instead of challenging the behaviour.

Many online commenters also pointed to the age difference between the two contestants, noting that Ram Kapoor, 52, is significantly older than the 25-year-old Varun Yadav. Some argued that the difference in age and seniority made the incident even more unsettling, while others stressed that consent should remain the primary issue regardless of the individuals involved.

Not everyone interpreted the moment in the same way. Some viewers suggested that the incident occurred in a reality show environment where contestants often engage in exaggerated behaviour for entertainment. A few social media posts claimed that both Ram and Varun appeared to move on from the incident without escalating the matter, although neither contestant had issued an official public statement regarding the viral clip at the time of writing.

The controversy adds to a series of headlines involving Ram Kapoor since Lock Upp premiered. Earlier this week, the actor drew criticism after refusing to continue an immunity task over the availability of drinking water, leading some viewers to accuse him of displaying entitled behaviour. He also triggered debate by saying that infidelity is not necessarily a deal-breaker in marriage if a couple still shares genuine love and wishes to repair the relationship. Both incidents generated intense discussions online and divided public opinion.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa returned for its second season on June 27 with a revamped format and new hosts, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The reality show features a mix of actors, influencers and television personalities competing in a high-pressure environment where confrontations, personal revelations and dramatic twists are central to the format. Ram Kapoor entered the show as one of its biggest celebrity contestants, surprising fans with his decision to participate.