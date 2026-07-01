Neha Dhupia Calls Out Paparazzi for Clicking ‘Back Shots’, Sonakshi Sinha Says Actors Are ‘Tired’ of Repeating the Same Request

Mumbai witnessed yet another conversation around celebrity privacy after actor Neha Dhupia publicly objected to paparazzi taking photographs of actresses from behind. The actor urged photographers to stop clicking what she called “back shots”, saying women in the industry have repeatedly requested the media to respect their boundaries. Her remarks were echoed by Sonakshi Sinha, who said actors have grown exhausted from making the same appeal over and over again.

The incident took place during a recent public event in Mumbai, where Neha paused before posing for photographs to address the paparazzi gathered at the venue. She questioned why photographers continued taking pictures from behind despite repeated objections from several actresses over the years.

Requesting them to stop the practice, Neha said such photographs should not be taken of her or any other woman. She added that actors have raised the issue multiple times, but their concerns have largely gone unheard. The actor described the practice as disrespectful and said it was disappointing that the same conversation had to be repeated at almost every public appearance.

A video of the exchange quickly surfaced online, attracting widespread attention. Among those reacting was Sonakshi Sinha, who expressed complete agreement with Neha’s comments. Responding to the clip on social media, Sonakshi wrote that actors are tired of repeatedly asking photographers not to capture such images, signalling that the issue has become a recurring source of frustration within the film industry.

Sonakshi’s reaction comes just days after she herself requested photographers to stop filming her and her family following a dinner outing in Mumbai. As cameras continued recording even after she had posed for pictures, the actor repeatedly asked them to stop before leaving with husband Zaheer Iqbal, her parents Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, and members of Zaheer’s family. The incident had also sparked a debate about where paparazzi should draw the line while covering celebrities.

The latest incident has once again highlighted growing concerns among actors about intrusive photography. While celebrities generally cooperate with photographers during promotional events and red-carpet appearances, many have objected to cameras continuing to follow them after official photo opportunities have ended. Several actresses have argued that photographs taken from behind or focused on specific body parts are frequently used to generate clicks on entertainment portals and social media, often without their consent.

Neha is not the first actor to raise the issue. Janhvi Kapoor has previously revealed that she requested photographers not to click her from angles she found uncomfortable. Actors such as Palak Tiwari and Zareen Khan have also spoken about feeling uneasy over similar experiences, saying the focus should remain on documenting public appearances rather than invading personal space.

The viral video prompted mixed reactions online. Many users applauded Neha for speaking directly to photographers instead of ignoring the issue, arguing that celebrities deserve the same respect for personal boundaries as anyone else. Others felt the entertainment industry and paparazzi share a symbiotic relationship and should work together to establish clearer norms regarding privacy and consent.