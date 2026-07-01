Tanya Mittal Slams ‘Cheap Copy’ Remark, Calls It ‘Sexist and Shameful’: ‘I Am Tanya Mittal, Not Shalini Passi’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal has strongly criticized a journalist over a remark comparing her to Shalini Passi. Calling the comment “cheap and sexist,” Tanya said reducing a woman’s achievements to such labels reflects a regressive mindset. The controversy erupted after a journalist allegedly described Tanya as a “cheap copy” of Shalini Passi, who rose to wider fame with Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The remark prompted Tanya to post a series of strongly worded messages on her Instagram Stories.

Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal Slams Cheap Copy Remark

Expressing her disappointment, Tanya questioned how a media platform could make such remarks about a woman. “Calling a woman a ‘cheap copy’ isn’t journalism, it is a cheap and sexist remark. I am not Shalini Passi. I am Tanya Mittal, and my journey is my own,” she wrote. She further argued that instead of acknowledging women’s achievements, society often chooses to undermine them. “It is deeply disheartening that instead of appreciating a woman’s hard work, people question it. Some simply cannot accept that a woman can achieve success on her own,” Tanya added.

Tanya Mittal’s Post

Also Read: Milind Chandwani Slams Trolls Over Avika Gor Returning to Work After Marriage, ‘She Sends Me, I Don’t Send Her’

In another Instagram Story, Tanya reflected on the personal challenges she has faced over the past decade. She revealed that she dropped out of her studies to pursue her ambitions despite opposition from her family, who wanted her to marry at a young age. According to Tanya, the decision was painful and left her feeling isolated, but she chose to fight for the life she envisioned rather than follow expectations set by others.

Tanya Mittal’s Post

She also recalled facing criticism throughout her journey, including for creating content around Indian temples and culture. Looking back at her stint on Bigg Boss 19, Tanya said she experienced intense trolling and public criticism during the reality show. “When I appeared on Bigg Boss, it felt as though the entire country had turned against me. Not a single person stood up in my support. Yet… I endured it all, and here I am today,” she wrote. Although Tanya finished fourth on the show, her appearance proved to be a turning point in her career.

Tanya Mittal

During Bigg Boss 19, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor announced that she wanted to work with Tanya, offering her a project on the reality show itself. According to reports, Tanya is now preparing to make her acting debut in a project backed by Ekta Kapoor’s production house. While the journalist’s remark has sparked debate online, Tanya’s response has been widely shared, with many social media users backing her stand against personal and gender-based criticism.