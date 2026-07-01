Milind Chandwani Slams Trolls Over Avika Gor Returning to Work After Marriage, ‘She Sends Me, I Don’t Send Her’

Actress Avika Gor has been making headlines for participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, but it is her husband, Milind Chandwani, who is now grabbing attention after hitting back at trolls questioning why Avika returned to work soon after their wedding. The couple, who got married in September 2025, recently spent time together before Avika flew to Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot for the adventure reality show. However, after Milind posted that he missed his wife, several social media users questioned why he had “sent” her back to work so quickly after marriage.

Milind Chandwani and Avika Gor

Milind Chandwani Slams Netizens

Responding to the criticism, Milind shared a candid video on Instagram and made it clear that Avika is fully capable of making her own professional decisions. “Why did I send Avika to work so soon? I’m getting DMs like this because I posted a story saying, ‘I miss my wife.’ ‘Sent’? Bro, have you guys lost your minds? Are you crazy? Is she a little kid that I’m packing her lunchbox and water bottle and sending her off to school?” he said. He added that Avika is an accomplished actor who independently decides when, where and whether she wants to work.

Milind Chandwani and Avika

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“She is a successful, independent actor. She decides when and where to go, when to work and when not to. Why would I be making that decision for her?” Milind remarked. Milind didn’t stop there. He also criticized what he described as outdated patriarchal thinking behind the comments. “Hasn’t the software for your patriarchy been upgraded? You people still have the mindset of 1980s movie villains,” he said. Sharing a glimpse into their relationship, he revealed that it was actually Avika who encouraged him to take a break.

Milind Chandwani

“I wasn’t even planning to come on this trip. I wanted to go home and work. She insisted that I come because I hadn’t taken a break in a long time. She sends me, I don’t send her,” he added. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani tied the knot in September 2025 after dating for several years. Their wedding took place on the set of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Following the marriage, Avika relocated to Bangkok because of Milind’s work commitments. However, the actress has maintained that the move will not affect her acting career and that she will continue travelling to Mumbai for projects.

Milind Chandwani

Currently, Avika is among the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where she is taking on daring stunts under the guidance of host Rohit Shetty. Milind’s response has since gone viral, with many social media users praising him for firmly addressing the criticism and defending Avika’s independence and right to make her

own career choices.