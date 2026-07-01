 ‘The Love and Support Are Still There’, Gaurav Khanna Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce From Akanksha Chamola

Actor Gaurav Khanna has spoken publicly for the first time after his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, revealed on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza Season 2 that the couple is in the process of getting a divorce. Akanksha’s announcement during the reality show’s premiere came as a surprise to fans. She shared that the couple had been living separately for the past year and had mutually decided to end their marriage.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna Reacts to Divorce News

Gaurav addressed the matter while interacting with paparazzi on the sets of Laughter Chefs. When asked about his well-being and the recent developments in his personal life, the actor responded with warmth and dignity. “My state is exactly the same as it was before. The love is still there. The support is still there. I will always support Akanksha; she is my wife, after all. Having loved her, why should I step back now?” he said. When further questioned about the controversy surrounding Akanksha’s statements on the show, Gaurav chose not to engage in the debate.

Gaurav Khanna

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Instead, he simply wished her well, saying, “All the very best to Akanksha for her life.” His measured response has been widely appreciated by fans, with many praising the actor for maintaining a respectful and supportive stance despite the personal challenges. During the third episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza Season 2, Akanksha opened up about what she described as one of the key reasons behind the couple’s decision to separate. According to Akanksha, she does not wish to have children and has never felt a maternal instinct.

Akanksha Chamola

She shared that she had discussed this with Gaurav early in their marriage and believed he had accepted her decision at the time. However, she said their perspectives eventually changed, as Gaurav now wants to become a father while she continues to feel certain that motherhood is not the life she wants. Akanksha also revealed that she does not wish to adopt a child, adding that she envisions a future without children. She said she had told Gaurav that if becoming a parent was important to him, he should be free to make the choice that would make him happy.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna

Following Akanksha’s revelation, social media was flooded with reactions. While many fans expressed sadness over the couple’s separation, others questioned why they had continued to appear together publicly over the past year, leading to speculation about the timing of the announcement. Neither Gaurav nor Akanksha has responded to those speculations. However, Gaurav’s latest comments make it clear that, despite their separation, he continues to hold respect and goodwill for his estranged wife.