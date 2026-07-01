‘Kashmera Fell at My Feet and Apologised, Laughter Chefs Gave Us Scripts’, Sunita Ahuja Opens Up on Ending 14-Year Rift With Krushna Abhishek

The long-running family dispute between comedian Krushna Abhishek and his aunt Sunita Ahuja has finally come to an end. Months after their emotional reconciliation on Laughter Chefs, Sunita has revealed that it was Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, who took the first step toward healing the relationship. Speaking to fellow contestants Madhuri Grover and Akanksha Chaudhary on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza Season 2, Sunita reflected on the emotional reunion after more than a decade of estrangement.

Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja on Reconciliation With Krushna

Recalling the moment on Laughter Chefs, Sunita explained that some of the lines she delivered during the episode were part of the show’s script. However, she said the emotions shared between the family members were genuine. “When I went to Laughter Chefs, Krushna and I patched up after 14-15 years. I hadn’t even seen his children; they had turned nine by then, even though I was the one who had raised him. But Kashmera is a lovely girl; she fell at my feet, weeping, and apologised. I started crying too. Kashmera said, ‘Sorry, I made a mistake,’ and she began to cry,” Sunita shared.

Sunita Ahuja

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Her heartfelt account has resonated with fans, many of whom welcomed the end of one of television’s most talked-about family feuds. The differences between Krushna Abhishek and his uncle, veteran actor Govinda, reportedly began after Govinda took offence to jokes made by Krushna on television. The situation worsened over the years with public statements from both sides. Sunita was also reportedly upset over an old social media post by Kashmera Shah, believing it was aimed at Govinda. As the disagreement escalated, the families stopped interacting publicly.

Sunita Ahuja

In 2024, Sunita had even said that she avoided appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show because Krushna was part of the programme. The first signs of reconciliation emerged after Govinda suffered an accidental gunshot injury to his leg. Krushna and Kashmera visited him in hospital, sparking speculation that the family had begun mending ties. Their emotional reunion on Laughter Chefs later confirmed that the years-long misunderstanding had finally been resolved.

Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja is currently a contestant on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza Season 2, which is streaming on Netflix. The reality show also features contestants including Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Riyaz Aly, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Shreshta Iyer, Sufi Motiwala and others. With old wounds finally healing, fans are celebrating the reunion of Krushna Abhishek’s family, hoping the reconciliation marks a fresh chapter for everyone involved.