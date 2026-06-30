Rahul Vaidya’s Daughter Navya’s Adorable Cleaning Video Goes Viral, But Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

Singer Rahul Vaidya has once again melted hearts by sharing an adorable video of his daughter, Navya. The clip, featuring the two-and-a-half-year-old trying to sweep the floor at home, has gone viral on social media, with fans praising her innocence while also triggering a debate among viewers. In the video shared on Instagram, little Navya is seen holding a broom and attempting to gather dust into a dustpan. As she struggles to collect the scattered dirt, she innocently tells her father, “It’s not coming.”

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya’s Daughter Seen Cleaning

Encouraging his daughter, Rahul replies, “Oh baby, why isn’t it coming? Give it a try. Do it again, try it.” Despite trying again, Navya eventually gives up, saying she cannot do it. Rahul then calls out to his wife, Disha Parmar, saying, “Come on, Mamma will help. Mamma, please help.” Disha steps in, sweeps the remaining dust, and helps complete the task. The heartwarming clip quickly attracted thousands of reactions. Many users couldn’t get enough of Navya’s adorable expressions and applauded the toddler’s eagerness to imitate everyday household chores.

Rahul Vaidya’s Daughter

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However, not everyone viewed the video positively. Some social media users questioned why Rahul chose to record the moment instead of helping his daughter himself, while others felt that such a young child should not be encouraged to clean. Several comments expressed concern, while many others defended the video, describing it as a playful learning moment rather than a chore. The differing reactions have made the clip a talking point across social media.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul and Disha frequently share glimpses of their family life, with Navya often stealing the spotlight. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, welcomed their daughter in September 2023. Earlier this year, Rahul and Disha also shared pictures from the housewarming ceremony of their new home, where little Navya won hearts by joining the family’s prayers with folded hands.

Rahul Vaidya with Daughter and Wife

On the work front, Disha Parmar was last seen in the television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Rahul Vaidya, meanwhile, continues to perform at live concerts and private events and recently entertained guests at the wedding celebrations of the daughter of politician Supriya Sule. While the latest video has generated mixed opinions online, one thing remains certain—Navya’s adorable antics continue to make her a favourite among Rahul and Disha’s fans.