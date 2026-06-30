Harshad Chopda Reveals 16-Year-Old Heartbreak on Lock Upp, ‘My Girlfriend Cheated on Me With My Best Friend’

Actor Harshad Chopda made an emotional revelation during the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, opening up about a deeply personal betrayal that he says changed the way he approaches relationships and his private life. The actor, who has largely kept his personal life away from the public eye despite spending nearly two decades in the television industry, shared that he was once betrayed by both his girlfriend and his closest friend.

Harshad Chopda

‘I Lost My Friend and My Girlfriend at the Same Time’

During the show, co-host Riteish Deshmukh observed that fans know very little about Harshad’s personal life. Responding to the observation, Harshad said he prefers letting his work speak for itself but acknowledged that some viewers perceive him as distant. “I will try to work on this. I want to improve and not come across as ungrateful,” he said. Later in the episode, Harshad drew the “Expose” card, which required either him or fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi to reveal a personal secret. Choosing to take the challenge himself, the actor made a startling confession.

Harshad Chopda

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“I lost both my friend and my girlfriend at the same time. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend. Since then, I have become a bit cautious. That is my secret,” Harshad revealed. The revelation left the actor visibly emotional. Harshad shared that he had kept the painful experience hidden for 16 years and admitted that he is someone who trusts people easily and is emotionally sensitive. Shivangi Joshi comforted her co-star after his confession, while fellow contestant Sufi Motiwala expressed his support by telling him, “We love you!”

Harshad Chopda

Host Riteish Deshmukh praised Harshad’s honesty and courage, calling it a significant moment on the show. Filmmaker and co-host Farah Khan also applauded the actor for opening up, telling him that sharing such a deeply personal experience was the first step toward healing. The premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza featured several emotional moments.

Akanksha Chamola

Actress Akanksha Chamola also revealed that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are in the process of getting a divorce, making the opening episode one of the most talked-about reality TV premieres in recent times. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza is streaming on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday through Saturday at 8 PM. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality series features celebrity contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor, Pamela Serena, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda and others competing while revealing deeply personal stories along the way.