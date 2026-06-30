Ram Kapoor Sparks Debate on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza With Views on Infidelity: ‘If You Truly Love Someone, You Mend the Relationship’

Actor Ram Kapoor has once again found himself at the center of controversy after his comments on infidelity during Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza sparked a heated debate on social media. His remarks, suggesting that cheating does not always have to end a marriage, have drawn both criticism and support from viewers. The discussion unfolded during a conversation with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra, who asked Ram how he would react if he discovered that his partner had been unfaithful.

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor Creates Buzz With Statement

Responding to the question, Ram said, “No, you mend the relationship. Let me tell you something. If you truly love your partner, nothing can end the relationship. Marriage is difficult; it is a journey. You have to nurture your relationship every day.” Elaborating on his perspective, Ram said that long-term marriages often go through difficult phases and that relationships require forgiveness and understanding.

Ram Kapoor

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He explained that during a marriage spanning two or three decades, couples inevitably experience highs and lows. According to him, if a mistake happens during a difficult period and the partners genuinely cannot imagine life without each other or their children, time can help heal emotional wounds. His comments quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the latest episode.

Akanksha Chamola

Actress Akanksha Chamola, who was part of the discussion, openly challenged Ram’s opinion. Akanksha argued that physical intimacy outside a relationship cannot be described as an accident because it involves a series of conscious choices. She maintained that infidelity is always a deliberate decision rather than an unintentional mistake. The exchange between the two contestants led to a wider conversation among viewers about trust, forgiveness, and boundaries within a marriage.

Ram Kapoor

Soon after the episode aired, clips of the conversation circulated widely online. Many viewers criticized Ram Kapoor’s stance, arguing that infidelity is a breach of trust that cannot simply be dismissed as a mistake. Others, however, felt his comments reflected a belief in reconciliation and second chances, particularly in long-term relationships where both partners are willing to rebuild trust. The differing reactions have turned the discussion into one of the season’s biggest talking points.