Shreyas Talpade Reveals How Shahrukh Khan’s One Letter Helped Him Buy His First Home in Mumbai During Om Shanti Om 

Actor Shreyas Talpade recently took a trip down memory lane while appearing in filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s cooking vlog. During the candid conversation, Shreyas shared an emotional story about how working in the blockbuster Om Shanti Om changed his life and helped him purchase his first home in Mumbai. The heartwarming revelation came after Farah wrapped up her signature gift-giving segment in the vlog, leaving Shreyas and his wife surrounded by presents.

Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade Shared Emotional Story

The cheerful atmosphere led the actor to recount an unforgettable chapter from his career, leaving Farah pleasantly surprised. Shreyas revealed that when he first approached a bank for a home loan, his application was rejected because he did not meet the eligibility criteria. Recalling the incident, he said, “I had gone to the bank, but I didn’t qualify for a home loan. Then, the bank official asked me, ‘Which film are you working on?’ I said, ‘Om Shanti Om.’ She asked, ‘Who is in it?’ I said, ‘Shah Rukh Khan.’ She asked, ‘Who is the director?’ I said, ‘Farah Khan.’ She then asked, ‘Can you get me a letter?'”

Shreyas Talpade

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Shreyas explained that he immediately reached out to Farah Khan, who wasted no time in helping him. “I called Farah, and within two days, she arranged for a letter from Shah Rukh Khan, and the loan was approved that very evening,” the actor shared. Listening to the story, Farah couldn’t hide her delight and jokingly remarked, “I am so happy, because we must have paid you quite a bit for Om Shanti Om.

Shreyas Talpade

The exchange has since won the hearts of fans, who praised the long-standing bond between the actors and appreciated Farah and Shah Rukh’s gesture in supporting Shreyas during an important phase of his life. Released in 2007, Om Shanti Om was directed by Farah Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone. The blockbuster emerged as one of the year’s biggest hits and remains a fan favorite for its memorable music, dialogues, and performances.

Shreyas Talpade

On the professional front, Shreyas Talpade is currently associated with Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and several other prominent stars. Shreyas’ heartfelt anecdote has reminded fans that sometimes a single film can do much more than boost an actor’s career, it can help fulfill lifelong dreams.