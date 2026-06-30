Akanksha Chamola Reveals Reason Behind Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, ‘He Wants Children, I Don’t Have Motherly Feelings’

Actress Akanksha Chamola has spoken candidly about the reasons behind her separation from actor Gaurav Khanna during Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza Season 2. After revealing in the premiere episode that the couple is in the process of getting divorced, Akanksha shared further details about their differing views on parenthood. In the third episode of the reality show, Akanksha spoke to fellow contestants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala about one of the key reasons behind their decision to part ways.

Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha Chamola Opened Up On Getting Divorce

According to Akanksha, she never experienced the desire to become a mother, even during the early years of her marriage. “When we were married, I never felt a maternal instinct. However, I was always open to exploring the idea and never suppressed it. Gradually, I realized I wasn’t cut out for it, and he didn’t have an issue with that either. But I think that mindset changed over time,” she said. Akanksha went on to explain that their outlook on having children eventually became different.

Akanksha Chamola

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“Now, he wants to have children, and I cannot give him that. I don’t have a maternal instinct; I stated that a long time ago. The moment I realized I wasn’t meant for it, I made it clear that I wouldn’t go down that path,” she shared. She further revealed that she had told Gaurav he was free to leave the marriage if becoming a father was important to him. Reflecting on the situation, Akanksha said that many people choose marriage with the hope of building a family, and she understood why their differing expectations could not be reconciled.

Akanksha Chamola

The actress also clarified that she does not wish to adopt a child, saying she has always envisioned a life without children. As of now, Gaurav Khanna has not publicly commented on Akanksha’s statements. The actor is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The issue of parenthood had previously come into the spotlight during Gaurav’s appearance on Bigg Boss. During a media interaction on the show, he was questioned about mentioning his wife’s decision not to have children. An emotional Gaurav defended his wife, saying that while he had always dreamed of becoming a father, he respected her decision completely.

Akanksha Chamola

He added that he loved his wife enough to sacrifice his own desire for children and would always stand by the choices she made. Akanksha Chamola is known for her performances in television shows including Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna reportedly met during an audition, fell in love, and married on November 24, 2016, in a three-day wedding celebration in Kanpur. Akanksha’s revelations on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza Season 2 have sparked widespread discussion online, with viewers sharing varied perspectives on marriage, parenthood, and respecting individual life choices. Gaurav Khanna has not yet issued a statement regarding

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