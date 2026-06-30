Ram Kapoor’s ‘Infidelity Isn’t a Deal-Breaker’ Remark on Lock Upp Sparks Outrage Online

Actor Ram Kapoor has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after his comments on marriage and infidelity during the latest episode of Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The actor’s statement that infidelity is not necessarily a deal-breaker in a marriage if love still exists has divided viewers, with many criticising his views as outdated and insensitive.

The discussion unfolded during a conversation between contestants Ram Kapoor and television actor Akanksha Chamola. The housemates were debating relationships, trust and forgiveness when Ram shared his perspective on extramarital affairs. According to him, a marriage should not automatically end because one partner has been unfaithful, provided there is genuine love and a willingness to repair the relationship. He argued that relationships are often more complex than they appear from the outside.

Akanksha Chamola strongly disagreed with Ram’s viewpoint. She maintained that infidelity breaks the foundation of trust in a relationship and should not be normalised. For her, cheating represents a betrayal that many people would find impossible to forgive, regardless of how much love remains between the partners. The disagreement quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the episode.

Soon after the episode aired, clips of the conversation began circulating across X and Instagram, triggering a flood of reactions. Many viewers criticised Ram Kapoor’s remarks, arguing that they trivialised the emotional impact of betrayal. Several users wrote that infidelity is a conscious choice rather than a mistake and questioned why the burden of forgiveness should fall on the person who has been cheated on.

Some social media users described Ram’s comments as “problematic” and “tone-deaf”, with a number of posts suggesting that such views encourage unhealthy relationship dynamics. Others pointed out that rebuilding trust after an affair is an intensely personal decision and should never be presented as an expectation for every couple.

At the same time, a section of viewers defended the actor, saying Ram was merely expressing a personal opinion rather than encouraging infidelity. They argued that every relationship has different boundaries and that some couples do choose to work through betrayal instead of ending their marriage. Supporters also noted that counselling and reconciliation are common choices for many partners after an affair.

The controversy comes only days after Ram Kapoor faced criticism for his conduct during a task on Lock Upp, where viewers accused him of behaving “entitled” after halting a challenge over the lack of drinking water. That incident also generated significant debate online, making this the second major controversy involving the actor since the reality show’s second season premiered.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has returned with a revamped format featuring celebrities from television, films and the digital entertainment space. The new season has already witnessed several heated arguments, emotional revelations and controversial statements, quickly making it one of the most discussed reality shows on streaming platforms.