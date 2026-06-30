Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Attend India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Match, Fans Go Gaga – See Pics

Notable couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended the India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup match at Lord’s on June 28, cheering for the Indian team from the stands. Despite their support, India could not overcome Australia and suffered a defeat, resulting in their elimination from the tournament. It was a disappointing day for Indian cricket as the Indian women’s team crashed out of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 28, after losing to Australia in its final group-stage match. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were present at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London to cheer for Team India, but the side failed to secure a place in the semifinals.

Photos of the couple from the stadium have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, Virat and Anushka are seen enjoying the match alongside Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, Sophie Shine, despite India’s heartbreaking exit, a moment that saddened cricket lovers everywhere.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted At Lord’s

In viral photos, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted enthusiastically cheering for the Indian women’s team from the stands. The couple applauded several key moments during the match. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was also seated beside the celebrity pair, popularly known as Virushka, during the encounter. Later, former Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan joined the couple with his wife, Sophie Shine. The trio then posed for a group photograph that quickly grabbed attention online. Virat Kohli’s IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, shared the memorable picture on X and captioned it with a special caption for fans, “Virat, Ravi bhai and Shikhi Paaji: full house at Lord’s today.”

See Lord’s Crowd reaction When Camera men Show Virat Kohli 🔥 – The Aura of King Kohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/OsKaqTi09q — Sam (@cricsam02) June 29, 2026

Virat looked stylish in a brown shirt and white trousers, while Anushka dazzled in a simple dress as they watched the thrilling match at Lord’s alongside other cricket stars and their wives. However, India failed to overcome Australia and missed a semifinal berth, crashing out of the Women’s T20 World Cup. To add to the disappointment, the Indian men’s cricket team also suffered a series defeat against Ireland on June 28, making it a forgettable period for Indian cricket fans.

A Look at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Journey

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been living in London for quite some time. While the actress has stayed away from films for a long period, she has already wrapped up shooting for her comeback movie, Chakda Xpress. However, the film’s release has been delayed due to creative differences and disagreements among its makers.

After wrapping up the shoot for Chakda Xpress in 2022, Anushka Sharma has stayed away from the big screen, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her return. The film is a biopic on former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, with Anushka stepping into the legendary cricketer’s inspiring role. In her personal life, Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017. The couple are proud parents to two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay, and often keep their family life away from public attention.