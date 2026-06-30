Dia Mirza Faces Online Backlash After Son Corrects Delivery Worker Over Plastic Bags In Viral Video

Actor and environmental activist Dia Mirza has come under criticism on social media after sharing a video featuring her five-year-old son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, reminding a delivery executive about the use of plastic bags. While Dia intended the clip to highlight the importance of environmental awareness among children, many internet users felt the interaction came across as preachy and uncomfortable, particularly because it involved a delivery worker simply doing his job.

The video, originally posted by Dia on Instagram, shows Avyaan receiving a delivery before asking the delivery executive why the order had been packed in plastic. The young boy then tells him that plastic is harmful to the environment and encourages him to avoid using it. Dia can be heard prompting and supporting the conversation from behind the camera, while the delivery worker patiently listens and responds politely.

Sharing the clip, Dia praised her son for becoming conscious of environmental issues at an early age. Known for her long-standing advocacy for sustainable living and plastic-free practices, the actor said such conversations should begin in childhood so that future generations develop greater respect for the planet. She also encouraged parents to involve children in discussions about environmental responsibility.

However, the video triggered mixed reactions online. Many users argued that the delivery executive was an unfair target because he had no control over the packaging used by restaurants or delivery platforms. Critics said responsibility for reducing plastic waste should lie primarily with businesses, manufacturers and policymakers rather than frontline workers delivering orders.

Several social media users felt the child was unintentionally being encouraged to “school” someone who was simply carrying out his duties. Some described the interaction as performative and questioned whether recording and posting such moments for public consumption was appropriate. Others suggested that conversations about sustainability should focus on systemic change instead of placing the burden on individual workers.

At the same time, Dia also found support from many followers. Admirers appreciated her efforts to teach environmental values to her son from a young age and argued that there was nothing wrong with encouraging children to speak up about issues they care about. Some users said Avyaan’s comments were polite and respectful, adding that awareness campaigns often begin with small conversations.

Dia Mirza has long been one of Bollywood’s most prominent voices on climate change and conservation. A former Miss Asia Pacific International, she has worked extensively on campaigns related to wildlife protection, waste management and sustainable development. She has also served as a United Nations advocate for environmental causes and frequently uses her social media platforms to promote eco-friendly habits.

The actor has often spoken about involving her son in nature-related activities and teaching him the importance of protecting the environment. Avyaan, who was born prematurely in 2021 following a complicated pregnancy, has occasionally appeared in Dia’s social media posts, many of which revolve around gardening, plants and sustainable living.