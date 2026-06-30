Sunita Ahuja Says Kashmera Shah Fell At Her Feet And Apologised After Years-Long Family Rift

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has opened up about ending her long-running feud with nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, revealing that the reconciliation was deeply emotional. Speaking on the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sunita claimed Kashmera broke down in tears, touched her feet and apologised for the misunderstanding that had driven the families apart for years.

The emotional revelation came during a conversation inside the reality show’s house, where Sunita reflected on how the family finally buried the hatchet after more than a decade of strained relations. According to her, the reconciliation happened earlier this year during the shooting of Laughter Chefs, where Krushna and Kashmera unexpectedly reunited with her after years of public distance.

Recalling the moment, Sunita described Kashmera as “a sweet girl” and said she sincerely regretted the past. She claimed Kashmera fell at her feet, cried and repeatedly sought forgiveness. According to Sunita, she accepted the apology because she did not want the bitterness to continue any longer. She added that once someone apologises wholeheartedly, there is little point in holding on to old grievances.

Sunita also spoke warmly about Krushna Abhishek, saying she has always loved him despite the prolonged fallout between their families. She suggested that misunderstandings and outside influences had contributed to the conflict, but insisted that family relationships are ultimately more important than ego or public perception.

The feud between Govinda’s family and Krushna Abhishek’s family dates back to around 2016 and gradually played out in public through interviews and social media. One of the major flashpoints came after Kashmera Shah posted a cryptic tweet about “people who dance for money”, which Sunita believed was aimed at Govinda. The misunderstanding widened the rift, leading Sunita to publicly state that she no longer wished to maintain ties with Krushna and Kashmera.

Over the years, Krushna repeatedly expressed his desire to reconcile with his maternal uncle and aunt. During several interviews and television appearances, he admitted that he missed Govinda and hoped the family would reunite. Earlier this year, those wishes finally came true when Sunita made a surprise appearance on the sets of Laughter Chefs. The reunion saw Krushna hugging his aunt emotionally, while Kashmera publicly apologised, bringing an end to one of television’s most talked-about family disputes.

On Lock Upp, Sunita admitted that the emotional reconciliation remains one of the happiest moments of her recent life. She said she never wanted personal differences to permanently divide the family and was glad they had finally moved forward. Her remarks suggested that the reconciliation had brought peace not only to her but also to everyone involved.

Sunita has been making headlines ever since joining Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Over the past few episodes, she has candidly spoken about her marriage with Govinda, his alleged affairs, her decision to participate in the reality show and the trolling she has faced over the years. Her outspoken personality has quickly made her one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.

While the past cannot be erased, Sunita’s comments suggest the family has chosen to leave old wounds behind. For fans who followed the feud for years, the reconciliation marks the end of one of television’s longest-running family disputes and the beginning of a new chapter built on forgiveness and renewed relationships.