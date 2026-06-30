‘Kaise Log Hain’, Uorfi Javed Hits Back at False Conversion Claims, Slams Viral Video for ‘Fake News’

Actress and social media personality Uorfi Javed has strongly refuted claims that she changed her religion and name, calling the allegations “fake news.” The controversy began after a former journalist posted a video alleging that Uorfi had converted to Hinduism and adopted the name “Rita Bhardwaj.” The video, shared by Meeta Chaudhary, who describes herself in her Instagram bio as a former DD News journalist, also criticized Uorfi’s fashion choices, claiming that her popularity stems solely from wearing revealing outfits. The video has since been deleted.

Uorfi Javed

‘I Have Never Changed My Name or Religion’

Reacting to the claims, Uorfi reposted the video on her Instagram Stories before it was removed and firmly denied the allegations. “What kind of idiots call themselves journalists! Aunty, please do your homework; I have never changed my name or religion. I don’t believe in any religion,” she wrote. Uorfi also criticized the video for spreading misinformation, saying that people are free to criticize her work or fashion but should not circulate false claims about her identity.

Uorfi Javed’s Post

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Continuing her response, Uorfi wrote that while she is open to criticism, fabricated stories cross the line. “I am naked not just in my clothes but also in my words, though I’m not in the mood for that today. Just Google how many shows I have to my name. Feel free to criticize me, but don’t spread fake news,” she said. Her response quickly gained attention on social media, with many users supporting her stand against misinformation.

Uorfi Javed

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Urfi claimed that after she publicly responded to the video, she received what she described as “triggering” messages from Meeta Chaudhary. The actress also denied another claim allegedly made about her appearance, stating that she had not undergone breast augmentation surgery.

Uorfi Javed

According to Uorfi, the messages were later deleted, after which she claimed she was blocked by the content creator. As of now, Meeta Chaudhary has not publicly responded to Uorfi’s latest allegations. Uorfi Javed has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her unconventional fashion choices and outspoken personality. She gained widespread recognition through television shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.