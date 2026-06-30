Amaal Mallik Reacts to Ketan Agarwal Murder Case, Calls for Accountability and Misuse of Laws By Women Amid Ongoing Investigation

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has shared a strongly worded statement on social media in response to the alleged murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal. In a series of posts, the musician expressed his views on gender, accountability, relationships, and the importance of not misusing laws meant to protect women. Addressing women in an open note posted on X (formerly Twitter), Amaal acknowledged the struggles women have faced over generations while urging that anger be directed only toward those responsible for oppression.

Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik Reacts to Ketan’s Murder

“Dear women! For generations, you have had to endure so much because of us men. I am sorry, and I support the anger you feel towards men. Yes, it is essential to stand up against oppression, but please limit this to the vile individuals who try to suppress you, want to control you, treat you like ‘pets,’ and dictate how you should look or what you should wear!” he wrote. In the same post, Amaal spoke about what he believes constitutes toxic behavior in relationships.

Amaal Mallik’s Post

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola Reveals Reason Behind Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, ‘He Wants Children, I Don’t Have Motherly Feelings’

He argued that toxicity is not limited to one gender and includes emotional manipulation, physical abuse, and relationships built on material expectations rather than genuine commitment. “Physical abuse from either side is toxic; chasing money instead of emotions is toxic; getting married just for the sake of social media optics is toxic; and destroying someone with whom you never intended to build a future is also toxic,” he wrote. The singer also questioned whether modern relationships are increasingly influenced by social media and material expectations, suggesting that genuine love should not depend on lavish lifestyles or expensive destinations.

Amaal Mallik

In another post, Amaal referred to the ongoing investigation into Ketan Agarwal’s death, stating that, in his view, honesty would have been preferable if someone wished to end a relationship rather than continuing it under false pretenses. His remarks come as police continue to investigate the high-profile case. According to investigators, Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered during a trip to Lohagad Fort.

Amaal Mallik

Police have accused his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and another accused, Chetan Chaudhary, of conspiring in the killing. The allegations remain under investigation, and the accused are entitled to due process as the case proceeds through the legal system. Amaal Mallik’s comments have triggered widespread discussion online. While some social media users supported his call for accountability and honest relationships, others criticized parts of his remarks, arguing that discussions around gender, relationships, and legal protections require nuance and should not generalize individual cases.