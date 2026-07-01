Mom-To-Be Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Baby Bump, Confirms Pregnancy, Says Goodbye To Her Six Pack Abs – See Here!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is expecting her first child, shared a new picture showcasing her baby bump and humorously admitted that she misses her toned six-pack abs. The actress is currently enjoying her maternity break following the success of her recent film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, and embracing this special phase. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is cherishing every moment of her pregnancy and continues to treat fans to adorable glimpses into this beautiful chapter. The actress, who recently announced that she is expecting, shared a new picture proudly showing off her baby bump. While the photo instantly won hearts online, her humorous caption about missing her toned six-pack abs grabbed even more attention.

Samantha has openly spoken about taking a break from films to embrace motherhood. Following the huge success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actress revealed that she is stepping into her maternity break on a professional and deeply fulfilling high note as she eagerly prepares to welcome her little one.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops a New Baby Bump Picture

On Tuesday, Samantha shared an adorable photo on her official Instagram Stories, proudly flaunting her growing baby bump. Accompanying the picture was a playful caption that instantly highlighted her fun-loving personality and witty sense of humour. The post quickly grabbed attention, with fans gushing over the actress’s charming and candid update. “My six pack. I’ll see you when I see you,” she wrote, referring to the toned abs she has often been admired for.

Take a look on her post:

During the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad, the actress officially announced her pregnancy. Addressing fans at the event, Samantha shared that she plans to take a short break from acting before embracing motherhood and welcoming her first child, marking a joyful new chapter in her life. “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” she had said.

Samantha Opens Up About Her Maternity Break

After the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha revealed that she is content taking a break from work and embracing a slower phase of life. Speaking to HT, the actress shared that stepping away from her career after pregnancy feels fulfilling and has given her a deep sense of satisfaction and peace. “I am taking my maternity break on a professional high. It’s time to soak it all in in this little break and I will be back when I am back. I will focus on something big for my return,” Samantha shared.

The actress stated she has no intention of rushing back to work or placing pressure on herself about a comeback timeline. Instead, Samantha wants to enjoy motherhood and let life guide her decisions after her baby’s arrival. She emphasised that she wishes to experience motherhood at her own pace and does not believe in setting a fixed deadline for returning to films. The actress added that she will resume work only when she feels completely ready, ensuring she can wholeheartedly embrace this significant and deeply personal phase of her life.