Sonakshi Sinha Asks Paparazzi to Stop Filming During Family Dinner Outing, Video Goes Viral

Actor Sonakshi Sinha was seen losing her patience with paparazzi during a family dinner outing in Mumbai after photographers continued filming her and her family even as they prepared to leave the restaurant. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with users divided over whether the actor was justified in asking photographers to back off or whether the exchange was unnecessarily tense.

The incident took place on Monday night when Sonakshi stepped out after dinner with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, her parents, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, as well as Zaheer’s father, Iqbal Ratansi. As is common with celebrity outings, a large group of paparazzi gathered outside the restaurant to photograph and film the family.

Initially, Sonakshi appeared to be in good spirits. She smiled at the photographers, acknowledged them and even exchanged a few pleasantries while walking towards her car. However, the atmosphere changed when the photographers continued recording even after the family had begun getting into their vehicles. Some cameras were also pointed towards Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha as they settled inside their car.

The viral video shows Sonakshi turning towards the photographers and saying politely but firmly, “Bas, guys. Thank you. Good night!” Despite her request, the cameras continued rolling. Moments later, Zaheer Iqbal also intervened and requested the paparazzi to stop filming. Sonakshi then repeated herself in a more assertive tone, saying, “Guys… ho gaya. Ho gaya. Bas. Thank you,” making it clear that she wanted the filming to end.

The clip quickly spread across X and Instagram, prompting mixed reactions from internet users. Many supported Sonakshi, arguing that celebrities deserve privacy once they have posed for photographs and acknowledged the media. Several users felt the photographers should have respected her request instead of continuing to record her family, especially her elderly parents.

Others, however, questioned the actor’s reaction, suggesting that dealing with paparazzi is part of a celebrity’s public life. Some users felt the photographers were merely doing their job and that the situation did not warrant visible irritation. The differing opinions once again reignited the ongoing debate over the boundaries between celebrity access and personal privacy.

The dinner itself had attracted attention even before the exchange. Fans appreciated seeing both families spending time together, with many praising the close bond between Sonakshi and Zaheer’s relatives. One moment that particularly won hearts online was Zaheer being seen assisting his father-in-law, Shatrughan Sinha, as they made their way to the car after dinner. The gesture earned widespread praise on social media.

Sonakshi and Zaheer married on June 23, 2024, under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act after dating for several years. Since their wedding, the couple have frequently shared glimpses of their life together through social media posts, travel diaries and family celebrations. Sonakshi has also often spoken about maintaining a close relationship with her parents despite moving into her new home after marriage.

Professionally, Sonakshi was recently seen in the horror-thriller Nikita Roy, while she continues to balance her acting career with digital content creation. Although she has built a substantial online following, the actor has repeatedly stated that acting remains her primary profession and passion.