Kriti Sanon Seemingly Shuts Down Breakup Reports, Drops Cosy Moment With Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon has offered fans a glimpse into the first half of 2026 by sharing a series of unseen moments on social media. Amid ongoing speculation about her relationship status, the actress seemingly dismissed breakup rumours with Kabir Bahia by including a loved-up picture with him in her latest photo dump. Kriti Sanon’s personal life often grabs attention online. Days ago, a viral picture of her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Kabir Bahia, posing with another woman fuelled speculation that the couple had parted ways. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the actress to address the reports.

Now, the Cocktail 2 star has seemingly dismissed the breakup rumours in her own way. Kriti shared her half-yearly photo dump on Instagram and included a cosy moment with Kabir. The candid picture subtly confirmed that the two are still going strong and continue to remain together despite the ongoing rumours across social media.

Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia Are Still Going Strong

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen moments from the first half of 2026. Giving fans a glimpse into her memories, the actress captioned the post, “Half yearly dump! Some moments that never made it to the gram.. (And some never will..).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were spotted enjoying a live performance together in one of the pictures. The couple shared a sweet moment as they wrapped their arms around each other. While Kabir looked dapper in an embroidered ivory sherwani, Kriti opted for a casual black hoodie featuring the quirky phrase, “Emotionally Invested, Financially Broke,” printed across the back of her outfit. Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia’s latest photo grabbed attention as it surfaced shortly after breakup rumours about the duo spread across social media.

Adding to the buzz, a source close to the couple exclusively told Zoom that the woman seen with Kabir in the picture is not his girlfriend, dismissing speculation surrounding their relationship and the viral image online today.

The source revealed that the viral picture of Kabir with another girl has been widely misinterpreted. Clarifying the speculation, the insider stated that the woman is a close family friend whom Kabir regards as his sister. The source emphasised that there is nothing romantic between them, contrary to online assumptions. “It’s unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives.”

Apart from that, Kriti Sanon also shared some amazing pictures from the sets of Cocktail 2, featuring Rashmika Mandanna in one of them. For the unversed, Kriti is currently enjoying the best phase of her life and career. Her latest outing Cocktail 2 performed exceedingly well at the box office.

A Look At Kriti Sanon’s Upcoming Films

After the success of Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon is reportedly set to star in Don 3, although the makers are yet to make an official announcement. Meanwhile, Cocktail 2 has crossed the Rs 85 crore mark at the box office. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film features Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles alongside Kriti, earning praise from audiences and critics.