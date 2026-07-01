Sana Khan Shares Emotional Message on Preparing for the Hereafter, Says ‘The Era of Sincerity Is Gone’

Former actress Sana Khan has shared a thought-provoking video on social media, urging people to focus on preparing for the Hereafter rather than depending on others after death. Her heartfelt message about faith, personal accountability and the transient nature of worldly relationships has sparked widespread discussion online. In the video posted on Instagram, Sana speaks about the importance of preparing for the grave and the Day of Judgment.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan Shared Message

She says that no one can be certain that family members or loved ones will continue to pray for them after they are gone, encouraging people to strengthen their own relationship with faith while they are alive. Addressing her followers, Sana asks whether people truly believe that their children, relatives or friends will consistently pray for them after their death. She says that children who do not pray during their parents’ lifetime may not necessarily recite the Quran on their behalf later. She also questions whether relatives caught up in worldly disputes or friends who dismiss conversations about faith would remember to pray for someone’s forgiveness.

Sana Khan

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Sana concludes her message by urging viewers to prepare for the Hereafter themselves instead of relying on others. “The era of sincerity is gone. The Day of Judgment is drawing near. Prepare for your grave and your Hereafter yourself. Start today,” she says in the video. The video has attracted significant engagement on social media, with many users appreciating the spiritual reminder. Several followers described the message as timely and meaningful, while others reflected on the importance of personal faith and self-accountability. Among those who interacted with the post was Rakhi Sawant, who liked the video.

Sana Khan

Many comments echoed Sana’s central message, with users saying the video served as an important reminder to focus on one’s own deeds rather than expecting others to pray or perform charitable acts on one’s behalf after death. Sana Khan stepped away from the entertainment industry in 2020, announcing that she wished to dedicate her life to spirituality and follow the teachings of Islam.

Sana Khan

Later that year, she married Mufti Anas Sayied. Sana has previously shared that the marriage proposal came after Anas had admired her for years and approached her through a religious scholar. Today, the former actress is active on YouTube and social media, where she frequently shares family moments, faith-based reflections and motivational messages. She and her husband are parents to two sons.