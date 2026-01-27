Lin Laishram Celebrates Baby Shower in Elegant Saree, Randeep Hooda by Her Side

Mom-to-be Lin Laishram looked radiant and serene as she celebrated her traditional baby shower, embracing motherhood with grace and warmth. Dressed in a stunning golden-grey saree, Lin’s pregnancy glow truly stole the spotlight, making the occasion feel even more special.

Lin Laishram: Draped in Elegance

Lin chose a classic golden-grey saree paired with a bright pink blouse, a combination that perfectly balanced tradition and vibrance. The outfit highlighted her baby bump beautifully and also reflected the cultural essence of the ceremony. She was looking effortlessly elegant.

Together Through Every Moment

Standing by her side was husband Randeep Hooda, who opted for a simple yet graceful white kurta-pajama. His understated look complemented Lin’s festive attire, as the couple posed together, sharing smiles, quiet affection, and moments filled with anticipation for the new chapter ahead.

Rooted in Tradition

The baby shower décor embraced traditional elements, with banana leaves, marigold flowers, and subtle festive details creating a warm, cultural ambience. The setup reflected simplicity and authenticity, making the celebration feel intimate, meaningful, and deeply rooted in Indian customs.

Moments to Treasure

Pictures from the ceremony capture Lin and Randeep surrounded by loved ones, soaking in blessings and good wishes. From candid smiles to gentle moments of togetherness, every frame tells a story of joy, gratitude, and the excitement of becoming parents.

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda’s New Beginning