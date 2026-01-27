Actresses Are ‘Treated Like Puppets’ In Hollywood, Says Kristen Stewart: ‘It’s An Idea Perpetuated By Men’ – Read Here!

Kristen Stewart has made her directorial debut with her latest film, The Chronology of Water, marking a new phase in her career. The actor-turned-director recently spoke candidly about the treatment of female actors in Hollywood. In an interview, Stewart criticised the film industry for denying women creative control and meaningful agency over their work. She explained that actresses are often expected to follow instructions without question, comparing their position to that of “puppets.”

Stewart’s remarks highlight long-standing gender inequalities within cinema and reflect her growing commitment to challenging industry norms through both her words and her work behind the camera.

Kristen Stewart criticises Hollywood

Speaking to Variety, Kristen, who is making her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, discussed how female actors are treated in the film industry. She reflected on systemic bias, unequal opportunities, and persistent scrutiny faced by women, highlighting the need for change and more inclusive, respectful working environments globally.

“Actresses get treated like shit, I’ve got to tell you. People think anyone could be an actress, but the first time I sat down to talk about my movie as a director, I thought, wow, this is a different experience. They are talking to me like I’m somebody with a brain,” the actor stated.

Drawing from her own professional experience, Kristen explained that the film industry often places directors on an unquestioned pedestal, celebrating their authority and vision, while actors, despite their labour, creativity, and emotional investment, are frequently pushed into the background, undervalued, overlooked, and denied equal recognition for their contributions within cinema.

“There’s this idea that directors have otherworldly abilities, which is not true. It’s an idea perpetuated by men. Not to sound like I’m complaining all the time, but it’s worse for female actors than male ones — they get treated like puppets, but they are not. Imogen Poots put her whole body and soul into this movie,” she added.

Kristen Stewart’s new film

Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight film series, has transitioned into directing with her latest project, The Chronology of Water. The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and earned widespread acclaim, receiving a standing ovation that reportedly lasted more than six minutes, marking a significant milestone in Stewart’s evolving creative career as an artist today.

The film, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, follows a woman’s journey of transforming trauma into art. Kristen Stewart worked on the project for eight years. The film stars Imogen Poots, Jim Belushi, and Thora Birch, bringing emotional depth and intensity to this deeply personal and powerful cinematic narrative experience overall.