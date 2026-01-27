Debina Bonnerjee’s Daughters Win Hearts Singing National Anthem on Republic Day, Netizens Slam People in Background

Popular television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have been spending quality time with their family after their exit from Laughter Chefs Season 3. Away from the hustle of daily shoots, Debina is often seen enjoying precious moments with her daughters, and one such moment recently caught everyone’s attention on social media. On Republic Day, Debina Bonnerjee shared a heartwarming video featuring her two adorable daughters.

Debina Bonnerjee With Daughters

Debina’s Daughters Sang National Anthem

In the clip, both little girls are seen waving the tricolor flag and singing the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in their sweet, innocent voices. The girls were dressed in sarees, making the moment even more special and patriotic. Debina can also be seen standing beside them, proudly joining the celebration. As soon as the video surfaced online, fans showered love on Debina Bonnerjee’s daughters.

Debina Bonnerjee’s Daughters

Also Read: Anjali Arora’s Boyfriend Akash Sansanwal Arrested in Meerut For A Fake MLA/MP Sticker On His Luxury Car In Meerut

Many users praised their confidence, innocence, and melodious voices, calling the video emotional and heart-touching. The clip quickly went viral, with people appreciating Debina for instilling patriotic values in her children at such a young age. However, while the video received immense love, it also sparked controversy. Some viewers noticed people standing behind Debina and her daughters who were allegedly talking and not paying attention while the national anthem was being sung.

Debina Bonnerjee’ Daughter

This did not go down well with many netizens. One user commented, “The people standing behind have no respect at all, at least don’t talk.” Another wrote, “Shame on the people standing behind, at least hum along during the national anthem.” A third user said, “The national anthem is not a joke. Sing it properly, they are standing and making fun.” The comments section soon filled with mixed reactions, with several users expressing disappointment over the lack of decorum shown during such a solemn moment.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Talking about Laughter Chefs Season 3, the show was launched with a brand-new concept and a refreshed star cast. This season featured well-known TV personalities like Vivian Dsena, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Eisha Singh, and Isha Malviya, along with several familiar faces from the previous season. However, the audience did not respond positively to the new format, especially the concept of dividing contestants into two teams.