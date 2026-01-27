Anjali Arora’s Boyfriend Akash Sansanwal Arrested in Meerut For A Fake MLA/MP Sticker On His Luxury Car In Meerut

Anjali Arora, who shot to overnight fame with the viral song Kacha Badam, never fails to stay in the spotlight. Whether it’s her stylish social media posts, dance reels, or public appearances, the influencer knows how to grab attention. However, this time Anjali Arora is making headlines not because of her work, but due to her close friend and rumored boyfriend, Akash Sansanwal, who was recently arrested in Meerut.

Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora’s BF Arrested

Akash Sansanwal was taken into custody after he was allegedly caught roaming around with a fake MLA/MP sticker on his luxury car. Following the incident, internet users have been actively searching to find out who Akash Sansanwal is, what he does for a living, and how he is connected to Anjali Arora. Here’s everything you need to know. Akash Sansanwal first caught public attention in 2022, when he was frequently spotted with Anjali Arora.

Akash Sansanwal

The social media star has shared multiple photos and videos with him on Instagram, giving rise to speculation about their relationship. From casual outings to special trips, the duo has often been seen together. One of their most talked-about moments was when Anjali and Akash traveled together to Char Dham, which further fueled rumors of an engagement.

Anjali Arora and Akash Sansanwal

However, Anjali later clarified that there was no engagement, stating that they are good friends. She also mentioned that Akash holds a special place in her heart, putting an end, at least officially to marriage speculations. Akash Sansanwal is a digital content creator and remains quite active on social media platforms. He has built a decent following on Instagram, where he currently has around 79.3K followers.



Anjali Arora And Akash Sansanwal

His content mainly includes lifestyle reels, personal photos, and videos with Anjali Arora, which receive significant engagement. Apart from his main account, Akash also runs a separate Instagram page linked to politics with the handle akashsansanwalbjp. This page has close to 4,967 followers, where he frequently shares photos and content related to BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri. According to available information, Akash Sansanwal earns money through Instagram reels, brand collaborations, and promotions. He is also believed to generate income by promoting political figures and party-related content on social media.