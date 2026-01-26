Neha Dhupia Shares Powerful Thoughts on Constitution, Freedom, and India’s Diversity On Republic Day 2026

Republic Day holds deep meaning not just for ordinary citizens but also for celebrities who use their voice and influence to reflect on the nation’s journey. Celebrated every year on January 26, the day marks the implementation of the Indian Constitution, reminding citizens of both their rights and responsibilities. On this significant occasion, several stars shared their thoughts, with actress Neha Dhupia offering a heartfelt and thought-provoking perspective on what Republic Day truly represents.

Neha Dhupia Reflects on Growing Up in a Military Family

Speaking about the emotional value of the day, Neha Dhupia revealed that Republic Day has always been special to her because of her military background. “I am proud of my country’s republic. I come from a military family, and I clearly remember how excited we used to be as children during the January 26 preparations. Decorating our bicycles with flags and watching the Republic Day parade was such a joyful experience,” she said.

She added that even today, she never misses watching the parade on television, calling it a reminder of discipline, unity, and national pride. Neha emphasised that Republic Day is not just about celebration but about embracing the Constitution in everyday life. “For me, Republic Day is a reminder to respect our Constitution and remember our duties. These values shouldn’t remain symbolic; they should become part of our lifestyle,” she said.

According to the actress, true patriotism lies in practising constitutional values consistently, not just remembering them once a year. Sharing her expectations from citizens on Republic Day, Neha made a strong appeal for collective responsibility. “My expectation is simple: stop thinking only about yourself and start thinking about the country,” she said.

The actress further said, “We often believe we can live independently, but the truth is, we are all part of something much bigger. We are Indians first.” She also highlighted the power of voting, reminding people that every single vote carries immense value in a democracy like India. “Since it’s Republic Day, it’s our turn to put the country first. If the country is safe, only then are we safe,” she added.