Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About Health Issues After Being Spotted on Crutches; Shares Humorous Note with Fans

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, fondly known as the Greek God of Bollywood, often keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life through social media. This time, the actor has candidly opened up about his ongoing physical issues, putting an end to speculation after he was recently spotted walking with crutches. Concern grew among fans when videos of Hrithik Roshan attending filmmaker Goldie Behl’s birthday party while using crutches went viral on social media.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan Seen Using Crutches

The sight of the actor struggling to walk left many worried about his health. Now, Hrithik himself has addressed the issue through an honest and humorous Instagram post, explaining what he has been going through. The 52-year-old actor revealed that he recently experienced sudden pain in his left knee, which made it difficult for him to walk and move around comfortably. Explaining his condition, Hrithik wrote that his body often behaves unpredictably.

Hrithik Roshan

Also Read: Neha Dhupia Shares Powerful Thoughts on Constitution, Freedom, and India’s Diversity On Republic Day 2026

“Sometimes my left leg needs crutches, and sometimes my left shoulder and right ankle suddenly become active and sometimes refuse to work. I think it’s a state of mind along with physical pain,” he shared. Despite dealing with physical discomfort, Hrithik chose to look at the brighter side of things. He jokingly mentioned that using crutches has given him experiences that most people don’t usually get.

Hrithik Roshan

“These crutches have given me experiences that most people don’t get,” he wrote, adding humorously, “Sometimes my tongue also refuses to say the word ‘dinner’.” Recalling a light-hearted moment from a recent shoot, Hrithik shared an amusing anecdote. He revealed that during a serious scene, his dialogue was supposed to be “Would you like to come home for dinner?” However, his tongue repeatedly refused to say the word dinner.

Hrithik Roshan

“So I cleverly, firmly, and repeatedly invited them for ‘lunch’, because thankfully, lunch was still possible,” he wrote. He further described how he reacted after realising the repeated mistake. “First came surprise, then frustration at repeating the same error. To prove it was just a slip-up, I gestured for another take in Salman Khan style,” Hrithik added, leaving fans amused.