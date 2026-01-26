Farah Khan Says Only Aishwarya Rai Is ‘Naturally Beautiful,’ Spares No Names In Beauty Debate

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan has sparked discussion in Bollywood circles after making a bold remark about beauty standards in the film industry, stating that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stands alone as the only actress she considers “naturally beautiful.” Her comments, in which she appeared to exclude other major actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, have ignited conversations across social media about what it means to define natural beauty in an industry often associated with glamour and stylised appearances.

Farah Khan, known for her candid and often humorous takes on everything from dance to film trends, was responding to questions about how beauty and looks influence stardom in Bollywood. In the course of the conversation, she singled out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — a former Miss World and long-time icon of Indian cinema — as uniquely embodying natural beauty in her opinion. “Only Aishwarya stands out as naturally beautiful,” Farah said, a statement that immediately drew reactions from fans and critics alike.

Her remarks come at a time when discussions about beauty standards in the entertainment industry are particularly active. Over the years, Bollywood has showcased a wide range of female stars, each celebrated for their own look, charisma and presence on screen. Figures like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have been acknowledged globally for their style and influence, while Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are among the most recognisable contemporary actresses with large fan followings.

Also Read: Orry Criticised As ‘Bully’ After Taking Dig At Sara Ali Khan’s Career Following Unfollow

Farah’s comment, however, framed natural beauty as something distinct from other forms of glamour or on-screen appeal. She seemed to draw a line between what she considers a naturally effortless aesthetic and looks that are crafted or enhanced by makeup, styling and presentation. By exclusively highlighting Aishwarya Rai in this context, Farah offered a personal perspective that reflects her own long experience in the film world, where she has worked with many of the leading actresses over decades.

Reactions to her statement were immediate and diverse. On social media, many praised Aishwarya Rai, echoing Farah’s sentiment that her elegance and poise have long set her apart in the industry. Aishwarya has often been described by fans and critics as having a luminous presence, with her cinematic career and global modelling background adding to her image as an enduring beauty icon.

Others, however, pushed back against the idea that other actresses lack natural beauty. Supporters of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif shared posts pointing to moments of unfiltered appearance, such as candid photographs or public appearances without heavy styling, to argue that beauty comes in many forms. They stressed that contemporary stars are often celebrated not just for their looks but for their talent, versatility and individual expressions of style.

Some viewers interpreted Farah’s comment as a subjective view rooted in nostalgia for the era when Aishwarya reigned as a defining standard of beauty in Bollywood. Others took her remark as simply one opinion among many in a diverse industry where actors are appreciated for varied attributes.

Farah Khan did not elaborate on why she excluded specific actresses from her definition, nor did she address the broader debate about whether beauty can or should be categorised in such terms. Her focus remained on expressing admiration for what she sees as Aishwarya’s effortless charm.

The exchange shines a spotlight on how beauty is discussed and perceived in popular culture, particularly in industries where visual appeal plays a significant role. Farah’s remark has added another chapter to ongoing conversations about representation, individual aesthetics and how standards of beauty evolve over time.