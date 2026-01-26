Orry Criticised As ‘Bully’ After Taking Dig At Sara Ali Khan’s Career Following Unfollow

A social-media clash involving personality Orry and Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has escalated into a broader online controversy, with Orry drawing sharp criticism after he appeared to take a dig at Sara’s film career soon after she unfollowed him on Instagram. The episode has been widely discussed on social platforms, with many netizens labelling Orry’s comments as uncalled for and characterising his tone as “bullying.”

The sequence of events began when Sara Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram. The reason for the unfollow has not been shared publicly, and neither party has offered an official explanation. However, the social-media action did not go unnoticed and quickly became a topic among fans and gossip accounts.

In the wake of the unfollow, Orry responded by making a comment that many interpreted as a critique of Sara’s professional journey. In his remarks, Orry referenced aspects of Sara’s career in a way that suggested her filmography lacked longevity or impact compared with other actors. His tone was perceived as dismissive and critical rather than constructive. Social-media users reacted quickly to Orry’s remarks, with many accusing him of making an unnecessary and personal attack on someone’s professional credentials.

The exchange quickly gained traction online, with hashtags and comments circulating that called out Orry for what commentators described as “petty” behaviour. Some internet users pointed out that unfollowing someone on social media is a personal choice and not inherently a comment on professional work, arguing that Orry’s reaction was disproportionate.

Several netizens defended Sara Ali Khan, highlighting her achievements in a competitive industry. They shared posts reminding followers of her commercially successful films and the critical acclaim she has received for certain roles. Many expressed support for the actor, suggesting that Orry’s comments were unwarranted and unhelpful.

The backlash against Orry was swift, with many social-media users labelling him a “bully” for publicly criticising Sara’s career. Some comments went further, accusing him of trying to capitalise on a social-media spat for attention. Others described his remarks as indicative of insecurity rather than genuine critique. Across platforms like Instagram and X, the discourse largely centred on defending Sara’s professional standing and questioning the necessity of Orry’s comments.

The incident reflects a broader trend in celebrity culture where social-media interactions, even minor actions such as unfollowing, can quickly become amplified into larger narratives. In this case, an unfollow triggered a response that some see as a personal attack on professional merit, sparking debate about etiquette and accountability in public discourse.

Also Read: Aly Goni’s Team Kanta Wins Trophy After Intense Face-Off In Laughter Chefs Season 3 Grand Finale

For her part, Sara Ali Khan has not directly responded to the unfollow or to Orry’s subsequent remarks. The actor appears to have chosen not to engage publicly with the controversy, a decision that some fans have praised as measured and professional. Others have speculated that the lack of a response reinforces the view that she prefers to focus on her work rather than social-media drama.

Public figures in the entertainment world frequently face scrutiny, but the reaction to Orry’s comments shows how audiences can quickly mobilise in defence of a popular actor. Many fans reiterated that criticism of artistic work is one thing, but personal jabs with a dismissive tone cross a line into unproductive territory.